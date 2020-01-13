Knotfest UK: Ticket details for Slipknot’s August event revealed

Last month, it was confirmed that Slipknot would be bringing their Knotfest event to the UK for the first time later this year.

The “mind-altering collision of music, art and culture” will take place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on August 22, with Corey Taylor and co. playing a headline set on the day.

And although the full lineup has still to be revealed, today it’s been announced that tickets will go on sale from 10am this coming Thursday (January 16) through Live Nation.

Fans will also be able to gain access to a Live Nation pre-sale from 10am on Wednesday by signing up for "My Live Nation" on the website.

It’s also been revealed that Knotfest UK have teamed up with Big Green Coach to transport fans to the festival site. Coaches will leave from 41 cities across the UK, with a full list available here.

Slipknot are currently preparing to kick off their European and UK tour, which will get under way tomorrow (January 14) at Dublin’s 3Arena.

The shows have been lined up in support of Slipknot’s latest studio album We Are Not Your Kind.

Slipknot: 2020 UK and European tour

Jan 14: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 17: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 20: Sheffield Flydsa Arena, UK

Jan 21: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 24: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jan 25: London The O2, UK

Jan 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jan 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jan 30: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Feb 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 02: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Feb 04: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Feb 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Feb 08: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Feb 09: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 11: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Feb 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 14: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 16: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Feb 17: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Feb 18: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Feb 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 21: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Feb 22: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Feb 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland