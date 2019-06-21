Watch Rival Sons put some Sugar On The Bone in new black and white video

Rival Sons have released a video for their new single Sugar On The Bone.

It’s the latest track taken from the Californian group’s latest album Feral Roots, which was released in January this year.

The black and white video was filmed and edited by Patrik Skoglöw and combines live footage with film of the band backstage.

Check it out below.

Feral Roots was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Cobb at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, and at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Feral Roots is also the band's major label debut, having signed a deal with Atlantic Records imprint Low Country Sound and follows 2016’s Hollow Bones.

Vocalist Jay Buchanan told Guitar.com: “Each one of these songs becomes a personal mantra for us. When you’ve had to repeat a song every goddamn night, when you next go in to record you think, ‘Write things that you are going to want to do every night!’

“Because if you write a bunch of negative shit, you’re going to be singing negative shit. Write about things that are going to make you feel good and that you can stand behind.”

Rival Sons will tour across the US with Stone Temple Pilots later this year and return to the UK for five shows in November.