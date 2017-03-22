Watch Richie Kotzen's video for End Of Earth

Richie Kotzen has released a video for his new track End Of Earth.

It’ll feature on his upcoming album Salting Earth, which will launch on April 21 via Kotzen’s own Headroon-Inc label.

The album will feature the track Grammy which Kotzen premiered in 2016 – and he describes the album as “one-man production” with added background vocals on the song Make It Easy provided by Julia Lage.

Kotzen said: “It’s really not deliberate when the record is finished and suddenly I’m the only performer on it. It actually comes out of my process of writing and documenting my ideas.

“It started back in the late 80s when I had a makeshift studio in my parents’ barn. I grew up fairly isolated, and I soon realised in order to get this music out of my head and on to a format where I could listen to it, I’d have to figure out how to do it alone.”

Kotzen will head out on tour from April in support of Salting Earth and will play shows in the US, South America and Europe.

Richie Kotzen Salting Earth tracklist

End of Earth Thunder Divine Power I’ve Got You My Rock This Is Life Make It Easy Meds Cannon Ball Grammy

Apr 21: Agoura Hills Canyon Club, CA

Apr 22: Pasadena The Rose, CA

Apr 23: San Juan Capistrano Coach House, CA

Apr 26: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Apr 28: Las Vegas Vamp’d, NV

Apr 29: Scottsdale BLK Live, AZ

May 01: Denver Oriental Theatre, CO

May 03: Moline Rascal’s Live, IA

May 04: St Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

May 05: Westland The Token Lounge, MI

May 07: Whitesburg Appalshop Theater, KY

May 09: Pittsburgh Hard Rock Cafe, PA

May 11: New York B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, NY

May 13: Annapolis Rams Head On Stage, MD

May 14: New Hope Havana, PA

May 17: Bethlehem Musikfest Cafe, PA

May 18: Hopewell Beacon Theater, VA

May 21: Atlanta City Winery, GA

May 22: Nashville City Winery, TN

May 24: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

May 25: Houston Dosey Doe, TX

Jul 05: Goiana Bolshoi Pub, Brazil

Jul 07: Belo Horizonte Music Hall, Brazil

Jul 08: Rio De Janeiro Imperator, Brazil

Jul 09: Campinas Grainne’s Pub, Brazil

Jul 12: Curitiba Opera De Arame, Brazil

Jul 13: Sao Paulo Carioca Club, Brazil

Aug 30: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Aug 31: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 01: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Sep 02: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Sep 04: Milan Circolo Magnolia Segrate, Italy

Sep 06: Marseille Jas’Rod, France

Sep 07: Barcelona Be Guitar My Friend, Spain

Sep 08: Madrid But, Spain

Sep 10: Augst Augusta Raurica, Switzerland

Sep 12: Bratislava MMC, Slovakia

Sep 13: Budapest A38, Hungary

Sep 14: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Sep 16: Berlin Frannz Club, Germany

Sep 17: Isernhagen Blues Garage, Germany

Sep 18: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Sep 19: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

