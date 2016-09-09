Watch promo for Nosound’s In Celebration Of Life

Nosound have released a video for their track In Celebration Of Life.

It appears on the band’s new album Scintilla, which launched last week via Kscope.

The song features a guest appearance from Anathema’s Vincent Cavanagh, with frontman Giancarlo Erra explaining the meaning behind the track.

He says: In Celebration Of Life was probably among the first tracks written for Scintilla. It was inspired by an artist and well known member of the fellow prog community, Alec Wildey.

“Those who knew Alec know what happened – and I’m not going to delve into details, but it really was a tragedy that shook everyone.

“In the past Alec contacted me to see if we could work together, but I was always too busy. This time I felt particularly hit by the situation, for personal and musical reasons, so I wrote the track and recorded it all quickly in my studio as I wanted Alec to be able to hear it.

“His lyrics fitted perfectly the music and the message we wanted to send. His reaction to the song was, and I suspect will always be the highest point in my personal career, with my music I felt part of something bigger and beyond me.”

As for the video, Erra says he deliberately wanted to keep the meaning open-ended to allow viewers to interpret it in their own way.

He adds: “While I’m not going to reveal my personal story, I encourage you to look at the details and enjoy the song we wrote In Celebration Of Life, something we should all remember to do every day.”

Nosound previously released Sognio E Incendio and Short Story from the album.

