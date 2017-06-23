Watch Papa Roach perform with high school marching band

Papa Roach have released a live video of them performing their track Born For Greatness.

The footage was captured at last month’s Rock On The Range, and sees the band put a different twist on the song which originally appeared on their latest album [Crooked Teeth](http://teamrock.com/review/2017-05-19/papa-roach-crooked-teeth-album-review-1).

Rather than just play the song straight, they were joined onstage by the Olentangy Orange High School Marching Band who added extra drums and brass instruments to the track.

Papa Roach previously released the tracks Periscope, American Dreams and Help from the new record.

Earlier this month, Papa Roach announced a UK tour for October which is part of a wider run of European shows.

Singer Jacoby Shaddix said: “We’re really excited to get back to the UK after such a long time. Every time we play, the audience keeps getting bigger and more passionate each time. We can’t wait to play this new music live.”

Find a full list of their tour dates below.

Jun 23: El Paso Street Fest, TX

Aug 11 Roseburg Douglas County Fairgrounds, OR

Aug 19: Carterville Moonstock, IL

Aug 25: Palmer Alaska State Fair, AK

Sep 11: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Sep 12: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Sep 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Sep 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Sep 16: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 17: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic

Sep 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Sep 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Sep 21: Munich Zenith, Germany

Sep 23: Winterthur Eulachhalle, Switzerland

Sep 24: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Sep 25: Ludwigsburg Arena, Germany

Sep 27: Fürth Stadthalle, Germany

Sep 28: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Sep 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 02: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 03: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Oct 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 07: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 10: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Oct 11: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 13: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 14: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Oct 15: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Papa Roach: "We're shaking some sh*t up"