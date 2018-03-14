Trending

Watch Orphaned Land’s hour-long documentary All Is One

Hour-long documentary focusing on Orphaned Land is released in both English and German

A documentary focusing on Orphaned Land has been released in both English and German.

Filmmakers Ingo Schmoll and Conny Schiffbauer visited Israel to follow the band and get an insight into their daily lives. It was launched by Germany’s Rockpalast and features interviews with the musicians.

Schmoll and Schiffbauer say: “In the documentary we are trying to take the audience beyond the endless discussions about the conflicts in the middle east by taking a far more human approach to it all.”

Orphaned Land frontman Kobi Farhi adds: “For the first time you can see a glimpse of our daily personal lives back at our home, and also a confession of me from the days I was a brainwashed extremist. This documentary is something you must see!”

Both versions of the documentary can be watched below.

Orphaned Land released their latest studio album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs in January via Century Media Records and are currently on tour. They’re also scheduled to play at this year’s Bloodstock festival in the UK.

Tour Dates

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 8:00PMDagda Live ClubVoghera, Italy
Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:00PMJailbreak Live ClubRome, Italy
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Manoir PubSaint-Maurice, Switzerland
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 8:00PMGalvanik ZugZug, Switzerland
Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 7:00PMCHEZ PAULETTEPagney Derriere Barine, France
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PMOpera ClubSaint Petersburg, Russia
Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PMZil ArenaMoscow, Russia
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PMPagan Metal Horde vol 3Osaka, Japan
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PMPagan Metal Horde Vol 3Tokyo, Japan
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PMPagan Metal Horde vol 3Tokyo, Japan
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 8:00PMUnsung Prophets & Dead Meesiahs Official launch showBinyamina, Israel
Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 7:00PMLa RespuestaSan Juan, Puerto Rico
Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7:00PMZ! Live Rock FestivalZamora, Spain
Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PMFestival des Cultures JuivesParis, France
Friday, June 22, 2018 at 12:00PMRockfels FestSt. Goarshausen, Germany
Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00PMVagos Open AirVagos, Portugal
Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 8:45PMCatton ParkSaint Helens, United Kingdom

