Watch Orphaned Land’s hour-long documentary All Is One

A documentary focusing on Orphaned Land has been released in both English and German.
Filmmakers Ingo Schmoll and Conny Schiffbauer visited Israel to follow the band and get an insight into their daily lives. It was launched by Germany’s Rockpalast and features interviews with the musicians.
Schmoll and Schiffbauer say: “In the documentary we are trying to take the audience beyond the endless discussions about the conflicts in the middle east by taking a far more human approach to it all.”
Orphaned Land frontman Kobi Farhi adds: “For the first time you can see a glimpse of our daily personal lives back at our home, and also a confession of me from the days I was a brainwashed extremist. This documentary is something you must see!”
Both versions of the documentary can be watched below.
Orphaned Land released their latest studio album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs in January via Century Media Records and are currently on tour. They’re also scheduled to play at this year’s Bloodstock festival in the UK.
Tour Dates
|Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Dagda Live Club
|Voghera, Italy
|Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Jailbreak Live Club
|Rome, Italy
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Manoir Pub
|Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Galvanik Zug
|Zug, Switzerland
|Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|CHEZ PAULETTE
|Pagney Derriere Barine, France
|Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Opera Club
|Saint Petersburg, Russia
|Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Zil Arena
|Moscow, Russia
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pagan Metal Horde vol 3
|Osaka, Japan
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pagan Metal Horde Vol 3
|Tokyo, Japan
|Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pagan Metal Horde vol 3
|Tokyo, Japan
|Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Unsung Prophets & Dead Meesiahs Official launch show
|Binyamina, Israel
|Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|La Respuesta
|San Juan, Puerto Rico
|Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Z! Live Rock Festival
|Zamora, Spain
|Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Festival des Cultures Juives
|Paris, France
|Friday, June 22, 2018 at 12:00PM
|Rockfels Fest
|St. Goarshausen, Germany
|Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Vagos Open Air
|Vagos, Portugal
|Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 8:45PM
|Catton Park
|Saint Helens, United Kingdom
