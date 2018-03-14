Watch Orphaned Land’s hour-long documentary All Is One

A documentary focusing on Orphaned Land has been released in both English and German.

Filmmakers Ingo Schmoll and Conny Schiffbauer visited Israel to follow the band and get an insight into their daily lives. It was launched by Germany’s Rockpalast and features interviews with the musicians.

Schmoll and Schiffbauer say: “In the documentary we are trying to take the audience beyond the endless discussions about the conflicts in the middle east by taking a far more human approach to it all.”

Orphaned Land frontman Kobi Farhi adds: “For the first time you can see a glimpse of our daily personal lives back at our home, and also a confession of me from the days I was a brainwashed extremist. This documentary is something you must see!”

Both versions of the documentary can be watched below.

Orphaned Land released their latest studio album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs in January via Century Media Records and are currently on tour. They’re also scheduled to play at this year’s Bloodstock festival in the UK.

Tour Dates

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 8:00PM Dagda Live Club Voghera, Italy Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:00PM Jailbreak Live Club Rome, Italy Friday, March 16, 2018 at 8:00PM The Manoir Pub Saint-Maurice, Switzerland Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 8:00PM Galvanik Zug Zug, Switzerland Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 7:00PM CHEZ PAULETTE Pagney Derriere Barine, France Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Opera Club Saint Petersburg, Russia Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Zil Arena Moscow, Russia Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Pagan Metal Horde vol 3 Osaka, Japan Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Pagan Metal Horde Vol 3 Tokyo, Japan Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Pagan Metal Horde vol 3 Tokyo, Japan Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 8:00PM Unsung Prophets & Dead Meesiahs Official launch show Binyamina, Israel Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 7:00PM La Respuesta San Juan, Puerto Rico Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Z! Live Rock Festival Zamora, Spain Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Festival des Cultures Juives Paris, France Friday, June 22, 2018 at 12:00PM Rockfels Fest St. Goarshausen, Germany Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Vagos Open Air Vagos, Portugal Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 8:45PM Catton Park Saint Helens, United Kingdom

