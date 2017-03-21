Saxon have recorded 7 songs for new album

Saxon have written and recorded seven tracks for what will be their 22nd album, frontman Biff Byford has confirmed.

He previously revealed that one of the songs on the follow-up to 2015’s Battering Ram would be a tribute to late Motorhead icon Lemmy titled They Played Rock And Roll. And now he says they have more songs in the bag – but fans will have to wait until early 2018 for the record.

Byford tells The Metal Voice: “We’ve recorded seven songs already. I finished the vocals just before we came to the US.

“We’ve actually got three or four more songs, but I think we’re going to write three more for the album. We’ll rent a studio when we’re on festivals and then we’ll write some songs.”

He adds: “It’s being recorded with Andy Sneap. He’s gone off to do Judas Priest while we’re here. In September, we’ll be finished with that, hopefully. It will be out in 2018 – maybe January.”

Byford says one of the new tracks is titled Nosferatu and that he enjoys listening to Killswitch Engage, Five Finger Death Punch and Machine Head – and hints that they’ll team up with someone “hardcore” on the as-yet-untiled record.

He says: “On the next album, we’re maybe going to do a duet with somebody who’s quite hardcore.”

Saxon will headline this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair which will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, UK, on July 28-30.

