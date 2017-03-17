Watch new Steel Panther video for I Got What You Want

Steel Panther have released a video for their track I Got What You Want.

The song features on the band’s upcoming album Lower The Bar, which will launch on March 24.

The video was filmed during Steel Panther’s 2016 UK arena tour and follows the release of a promo for Poontang Boomerang which came out in February.

The follow-up to 2014’s All You Can Eat was originally scheduled to come out last month, but Steel Panther blamed the delay on drummer Stix Zadinia’s alcohol and chipotle addiction.

Zadinia said: “After months of touring the world, my taste for whiskey and chipotle finally got the better of me and my stomach. I’d like to apologise to my friends, family, and especially Satchel, whose bottom bunk on the tour bus was on the receiving end of my many blacked out bouts of explosive diarrhoea.

“Now that I’ve had time to clear my mind, and my intestines, I can get back to doing lines with all of you on the upcoming 2017 Girls In A Row tour.”

Steel Panther are currently on tour in the US, but return to Europe this summer for appearances at the UK’s Download festival and the Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium.

Steel Panther Lower The Bar tracklist

Goin’ In The Backdoor Anything Goes Poontang Boomerang That’s When You Came In Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills) Now The Fun Starts Pussy Ain’t Free Waster Too Much Time I Got What You Want Walk Of Shame She’s Tight Red Headed Step Child Momentary Epiphany

Mar 16: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Mar 17: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Mar 18: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

Mar 20: West Hollywood The Roxy Theatre, CA

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jul 15: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Oct 28: Pekin Rock N’ Skull, IL

