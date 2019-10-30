Watch Motley Crue’s animated lyric video for Ride With The Devil

Motley Crue have released an animated lyric video for their track Ride With The Devil.

The song was one of four new tracks the Crue recorded for hit Netflix film The Dirt, with the band also hitting the studio for The Dirt (Est. 1981), Crash And Burn and a cover of Madonna's Like A Virgin. All four appear on the official soundtrack to the movie.

Check out the video below.

While Motley Crue called time on their live career on December 31, 2015, they reconvened in the studio in 2018 with producer Bob Rock to lay down the new songs.

Speaking at the time, bassist Nikki Sixx said: “We’re soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It’s our movie. We know what were doing.”

He later added: “Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds.”

Meanwhile, Motley Crue are getting ready to reissue their 1989 album Dr. Feelgood to mark its 30th anniversary.

It’ll launch on November 29 on a variety of formats: The anniversary edition will feature the full album along with studio demos, with the deluxe edition containing the album on ‘coke bottle green’ vinyl, CD, three 7-inch picture discs, a doctor’s bag, a prescription notepad, a deck of playing cards, a pair of drumstick pens, pin badges and guitar picks.

