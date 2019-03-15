Motley Crue unleash sleazy take on Madonna's Like A Virgin

Motley Crue have released a cover of Madonna's 1984 hit Like A Virgin.

The cover is the second single to be released from the soundtrack for upcoming biopic The Dirt. The soundtrack will officially launch on March 22 – the same day The Dirt hits Netflix – and will feature a total of 18 tracks, including the new songs Ride With The Devil, Crash And Burn and first single The Dirt (Est. 1981).

Nikki Sixx recently spoke to Classic Rock about how the idea for the cover came to life: “I’m walking my dogs, it was a beautiful day, and all of a sudden this idea pops into my head," he said.

"I look up as if to look to God and I start laughing. And I said, ‘That’s the worst idea ever.’ So I called Bob Rock, and he was, like, ‘Uh, I don’t think the guys are gonna go for it.’

"I demoed it up and went over to Tommy [Lee]’s house. I said, ‘I have a song to play you but I’m going to go in the bathroom and hide cos I don’t want you to punch me in the face. And it starts going and Tommy gets this huge smile on his face: ‘This is so fucking wrong.” And I talked to Mick and Vince, and they were, like, ‘Fuck it, let’s go.’

"I think it’s funny for Vince Neil to sing, ‘Like a virgin, touched for the very first time’ – the least virgin guy I know.’”

Motley Crue released the first of four new tracks three weeks ago in the shape of The Dirt (Est. 1981), featuring a guest appearance from Machine Gun Kelly, who stars as drummer Tommy Lee in the movie.

The Dirt hits Netflix on March 22 – here's everything you need to know about it in the meantime.

Motley Crue: The Dirt Soundtrack

1. The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

2. Red Hot

3. On With The Show

4. Live Wire

5. Merry-Go-Round

6. Take Me To The Top

7. Piece Of Your Action

8. Shout At The Devil

9. Looks That Kill

10. Too Young To Fall In Love

11. Home Sweet Home

12. Girls, Girls, Girls

13. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

14. Kickstart My Heart

15. Dr. Feelgood

16. Ride With The Devil

17. Crash And Burn

18. Like A Virgin