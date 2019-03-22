Listen to Motley Crue’s new tracks Ride With The Devil and Crash And Burn

Motley Crue have released two brand new tracks today, which were recorded specially for their long-awaited biopic The Dirt.

The film is available to watch right now on Netflix, with the band celebrating by finally unveiling Ride With The Devil and Crash And Burn from the soundtrack.

Both songs follow The Dirt (Est. 1981) and the Crue’s cover of Madonna's Like A Virgin which also feature on the soundtrack to the movie, which has also been released today.

While Motley Crue called time on their live career on December 31, 2015, they reconvened in the studio in 2018 with producer Bob Rock to lay down the new songs.

Speaking at the time, bassist Nikki Sixx said: “We’re soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It’s our movie. We know what were doing.”

He later added: “Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds.”

That surprise was a guest appearance on The Dirt (Est. 1981) by rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who plays drummer Tommy Lee in the Jeff Tremaine-directed film.

He’s joined in the cast by Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, and Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars.