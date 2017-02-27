Watch Metallica perform Atlas, Rise! in Hong Kong

Metallica have released a video showing them perform Atlas, Rise!.
The song originally featured on their long-awaited 10th studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, which launched in 2016.
The live video was filmed at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong in January this year – part of the band’s tour of the Far East. It also marked the first time Metallica have played a show in the territory.
The band said: “We told you how excited we are to hit the ground running in 2017 with tour dates in Asia and we’re back today with a Metallica first – a show in Hong Kong.
“Thirty-five years and still beyond psyched to go to new frontiers, so this promises to be a very special night as we hit the stage at the AsiaWorld-Expo.”
Metallica unveiled Atlas, Rise! last Halloween – and made spooky Hardwired masks available prior to its release, which gave fans the chance to listen to the track before it officially launched.
Metallica are currently gearing up for a run of South American dates. They’ll then head out on the road across North America from May.
Metallica 2017 tour dates
Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Mar 05: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Mar 25: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil
May 10: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD
May 12: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA
May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY
May 17: Uniondale The New Coliseum, NY
May 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA
May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
Jun 04: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO
Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field at Mile High, CO
Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX
Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX
Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX
Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL
Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL
Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL
Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust park, GA
Jul 12: Detroit Comercia Park, MO
Jul 14: Quebec City Festival D’Ete de Quebec, QC
Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON
Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC
Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA
Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ
Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA
Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA
Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC
Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB
Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark