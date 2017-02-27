Watch Metallica perform Atlas, Rise! in Hong Kong

Metallica have released a video showing them perform Atlas, Rise!.

The song originally featured on their long-awaited 10th studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, which launched in 2016.

The live video was filmed at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong in January this year – part of the band’s tour of the Far East. It also marked the first time Metallica have played a show in the territory.

The band said: “We told you how excited we are to hit the ground running in 2017 with tour dates in Asia and we’re back today with a Metallica first – a show in Hong Kong.

“Thirty-five years and still beyond psyched to go to new frontiers, so this promises to be a very special night as we hit the stage at the AsiaWorld-Expo.”

Metallica unveiled Atlas, Rise! last Halloween – and made spooky Hardwired masks available prior to its release, which gave fans the chance to listen to the track before it officially launched.

Metallica are currently gearing up for a run of South American dates. They’ll then head out on the road across North America from May.

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 05: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

May 10: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD

May 12: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

May 17: Uniondale The New Coliseum, NY

May 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 04: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field at Mile High, CO

Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust park, GA

Jul 12: Detroit Comercia Park, MO

Jul 14: Quebec City Festival D’Ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA

Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

