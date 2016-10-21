Metallica line up first-ever Hong Kong date

Metallica have announced that they’ll play in Hong Kong for the first time in their career in January.

Earlier this week Metallica announced they’d head to South Korea on their WorldWired tour in support of their 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

Now they’ve added a landmark Hong Kong date at the AsiaWorld-Expo to their itinerary – and it’ll take place on January 20, 2017.

The band say in a statement: “Monday we told you how excited we are to hit the ground running in 2017 with tour dates in Asia and we’re back today with a Metallica first – a show in Hong Kong.

“Thirty-five years and still beyond psyched to go to new frontiers, so this promises to be a very special night as we hit the stage at the AsiaWorld-Expo.”

Hardwired… To Self-Destruct will launch on November 18 on 2CDs along with a deluxe edition featuring a third disc. And it’s a decision frontman James Hetfield said was worth doing – despite the extra cost involved.

He reported: “There’s 12 songs, and they’re not all three-and-a-half minutes like Hardwired was. There’s some long stuff on there, and there’s some short stuff and some medium stuff. Metallica gets diverse, and we love that.

“I think maximum is 75 or 80 minutes, and then the sound quality starts to suffer, on vinyl especially. I think CD-wise, there’s a max on that too.

“we’ve got a bunch of songs that we love. So that’s what has to happen. For the extra dime it costs to make it a double, we think it’s very worth it.”

Metallica will play two shows in California this weekend. They’ll then head to South America with further dates to follow.

The Hardwired... To Self-Destruct cover

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo de los Andes, Colombia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31,-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

