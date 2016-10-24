Metallica to premiere new song Atlas, Rise! on Halloween

Metallica have announced that they’ll release their new single Atlas, Rise! on Halloween.

It’ll be the third track lifted from their upcoming 10th studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct – which will launch on November 18 on 2CDs along with a deluxe edition featuring a third disc. Metallica previously released Hardwired and Moth Into Flame from the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.

The band say in a statement: “No surprises this time around! We’re giving you some heads up that we plan to unleash the next track from Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, Atlas, Rise! to you streaming online and via your favourite radio station this Halloween, October 31, at noon PDT.”

In addition, Metallica are giving fans the chance to get their hands on a limited edition Hardwired…To Self-Destruct Halloween mask from Friday, October 28, at select independent record stores.

The band add: “Inside of each mask you’ll find a special access code that will allow you to hear Atlas, Rise! 30 minutes prior to its official release on Halloween.”

The band continue: “We’re less than a month away now. Looking forward to celebrating Halloween with you as we take the next step toward the release of all 12 songs.”

Metallica continue their run of live dates on October 26 at the San Juan Coliseo, Puerto Rico.

The Hardwired... To Self-Destruct cover

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo de los Andes, Colombia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31,-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

