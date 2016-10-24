Metallica to premiere new song Atlas, Rise! on Halloween

Metallica have announced that they’ll release their new single Atlas, Rise! on Halloween.
It’ll be the third track lifted from their upcoming 10th studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct – which will launch on November 18 on 2CDs along with a deluxe edition featuring a third disc. Metallica previously released Hardwired and Moth Into Flame from the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.
The band say in a statement: “No surprises this time around! We’re giving you some heads up that we plan to unleash the next track from Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, Atlas, Rise! to you streaming online and via your favourite radio station this Halloween, October 31, at noon PDT.”
In addition, Metallica are giving fans the chance to get their hands on a limited edition Hardwired…To Self-Destruct Halloween mask from Friday, October 28, at select independent record stores.
The band add: “Inside of each mask you’ll find a special access code that will allow you to hear Atlas, Rise! 30 minutes prior to its official release on Halloween.”
A full list of participating stores can be found here.
The band continue: “We’re less than a month away now. Looking forward to celebrating Halloween with you as we take the next step toward the release of all 12 songs.”
Metallica continue their run of live dates on October 26 at the San Juan Coliseo, Puerto Rico.
- Denis Stoff: ‘No drama’ over Asking Alexandria split
- Corey Taylor recalls being forbidden to join Anthrax
- Watch Los Angeles cop join garage band jam session
- Deftones announce 2017 Gore European tour
Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist
Disc1
- Hardwired
- Atlas, Rise!
- Now That We’re Dead
- Moth Into Flame
- Am I Savage?
- Halo On Fire
Disc2
- Confusion
- Dream No More
- ManUNkind
- Here Comes Revenge
- Murder One
- Spit Out The Bone
Metallica tour dates 2016-17 so far
Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo, Puerto Rico
Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador
Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo de los Andes, Colombia
Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala
Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica
Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China
Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil
Mar 31,-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina
Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile
The Black Album Quiz: how much do you know about Metallica's masterpiece?