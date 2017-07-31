Watch Metallica cover Van Halen at Pasadena show

Metallica surprised fans by playing a cover of Van Halen’s classic 1978 track Runnin’ With The Devil during their set at the Rose Bowl, California, on Saturday night.

The show took place in Van Halen’s home town of Pasadena – and James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo decided to honour the band while passing through the city on the North American leg of their WorldWired tour.

Metallica shared a clip of the cover on Instagram – watch it below.

Last week, Trujillo praised fans for sticking with them, with the bassist saying they took their audience on a “roller coaster ride” due to the fact they like to try new things in the studio.

He said: “The great thing about this whole journey is that for me being the new guy after 14 years, each album sort of takes on its personalty and different experience.

“We’re always on this roller coaster ride with our fans but they’re very loyal at the end of the day.

“One thing I can say about Metallica is that it’s all about taking chances, trying new things and even just stylistically with the music, we just go with the flow and what we’re feeling and play what makes us feel good.”

He added: “We try to have as much fun as possible and sometimes that connects and sometimes it probably doesn’t. But it seems to be working right now and we’re happy about that. It’s always nice to feel like you’ve been well-received.”

Metallica’s dates in support of latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct continue on August 4 in Phoenix. Find a full list of the band’s upcoming shows below.

2017

Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

