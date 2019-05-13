Watch Marilyn Manson and Steven Tyler join Hollywood Vampires onstage in LA

Marilyn Manson and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler gave fans attending the Hollywood Vampires show in Los Angeles on Saturday night a thrill when they appeared onstage to play with the band.

Manson joined Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp to sing Cooper classic I’m Eighteen, while Tyler tore through The Train Kept A-Rollin.

Hollywood Vampires, who also feature Tommy Henriksen, Glen Sobel, Chris Wyse and Buck Johnson, later uploaded a couple of video clips from the night on their Instagram account.

Check them out below.

Depp and Manson are good friends, with the actor and guitarist joining Manson onstage several times in the past. Depp also appeared in his videos for SAY10 and KILL4ME, from the album Heaven Upside Down.

Hollywood Vampires recently shared their new single Who’s Laughing Now, which will feature on their upcoming studio album Rise.

It’ll be released on June 21 via earMusic.

@marilynmanson and @iamstevent stopped by @greek_theatre tonight to rock out with the #HollywoodVampires! Next stop Warfield Theatre San Francisco! Hollywood Vampires A photo posted by @hollywoodvampires on May 12, 2019 at 12:55am PDT

Hollywood Vampires: Rise

Hollywood Vampires Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp will release the follow-up to their 2015 debut album in June. The new record features the lead single Who's Laughing Now.View Deal

Hollywood Vampires: Rise

1. I Want My Now

2. Good People Are Hard To Find

3. Who's Laughing Now

4. How The Glass Fell

5. The Boogieman Surprise

6. Welcome To Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck & John Waters)

7. The Wrong Bandage

8. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory

9. Git From Round Me

10. Heroes

11. A Pitiful Beauty

12. New Threat

13. Mr. Spider

14. We Gotta Rise

15. People Who Died

16. Congratulations

Hollywood Vampires 2019 tour dates

May 14: Denver The Fillmore, CO

May 16: Albuquerque Sandia Resort, NM

May 17: Scottsdale Talking Stick Casino, AZ

May 18: Indio Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, CA