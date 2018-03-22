Watch Marillion perform The Space at the Royal Albert Hall

Marillion have released a video of their performance of The Space filmed at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The footage has been taken from their live package All One Tonight, which was filmed at the iconic venue in October last year. It’ll arrive on April 6 via Racket Records on CD, DVD and Blu-ray and is available for pre-order.

Marillion say: “To celebrate the imminent release of All One Tonight - Live At The Royal Albert Hall, we are delighted to share one of the highlights.

“The Space opened our second set and features the string quartet In Praise Of Folly along with Sam Morris on french horn and Emma Halnan on flute.”

They add: “Please note that we have also changed the release date to April 6 owing to the overwhelming demand and the additional manufacturing required.”

In addition to the home release, All One Tonight will be screened at the Everyman Cinemas in the UK at Kings Cross, Esher, Chelmsford, Leeds, Birmingham and Bristol on March 26.

The film was directed and edited by Tim Sidwell and recorded and mixed by Michael Hunter.

Find the cover art and Blu-ray contents below, along with Marillion’s upcoming tour dates.

Marillion All One Tonight Blu-ray contents

Disc 1

El Dorado Living in Fear The leavers White Paper The New Kings Tomorrow’s New Country The Space Afraid Of Sunlight The Great Escape Easter Go! Man Of A Thousand Faces Waiting To Happen Neverland The Leavers V: One Tonight

Disc 2

Documentary - We Will Make A Show The Space (Screen Media) Afraid Of Sunlight (Screen Media) The Great Escape (Screen Media) Easter (Screen Media) Go! (Screen Media) Man Of A Thousand Faces (Screen Media) Waiting To Happen (Screen Media) Neverland (Screen Media) The Leavers V: One Tonight (Screen Media)

Apr 08: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Apr 09: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Apr 11: Gateshead The Sage, UK

Apr 13: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Apr 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Apr 16: Brighton Dome, UK

Apr 17: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Apr 19: Reading Hexagon, UK

Apr 20: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

Apr 22: York Barbican, UK

