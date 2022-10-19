Watch Lzzy Hale play Clitaurus Maximus The She Bull in blood-soaked GWAR video

Interplanetary metal legends GWAR have unleashed a video for The Cutter, a song rescued from the fetid bowels of 15th album The New Dark Ages. which was released in June.

The video, which features vast amounts of rampaging, violence and blood, also introduces a new member of GWAR's scumdog family, Halestorm leader Lzzy Hale. Lzzy can be witnessed in the video gleefully licking the blade of a large knife and delivering the lines 'It's not my fault /Your blood will pacify my pain / I'll slice your throat / My cure is pouring from your vein' with homicidal aplomb.

“Lzzy Hale is wonderfully talented," says GAWR leader Blothar. "Few realise she is also an undercover Scumdog who came to Earth with the rest of GWAR aeons ago under her true name Clitaurus Maximus of the Maximus clan. We are delighted to have her voice and image on this work of absolute genius."

"I, Clitaurus Maximus The She Bull… hereby declare, THE CUTTER as my FIRST feature in a MOTHERFUCKING GWAR SONG!," adds Lzzy, using lots of CAPS, as befits her new role. "Thank you so much to these interplanetary warriors for the much-appreciated bloodletting, and for giving this lil’ beast the opportunity to rear her three ugly heads!”

GWAR are currently on the second North American leg of their Black Death Rager World Tour, with support from Nekrogoblikon and Crobot. Full dates below.

Oct 19: Orlando The Beachum, FL

Oct 20: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Oct 21: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Oct 22: Niagara Falls Rapids Theater, NY

Oct 23: Detroit Crofoot, MI

Oct 26: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Oct 28: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 29: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

Oct 30: Richmond The National, VA

Oct 31: New York Irving Plaza , NY

Nov 02: Toronto The Phoenix, ON

Nov 03: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).