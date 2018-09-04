Watch lyric video for spellbinding Ayreon track Across The Rainbow Bridge

Ayreon have released a lyric video for their track Across The Rainbow Bridge.

The song features on the upcoming 20th anniversary reissue of Into The Electric Castle, which is due to arrive on October 26 via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group.

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen, who remixed the entire album, says: “In honour of the 20th anniversary re-release of Into The Electric Castle, we proudly present you this cool lyric video for the newly mixed version of Across The Rainbow Bridge.

“It’s created once again by the amazing Wayne Joyner, I think it really captures the right mood. Hope you enjoy it too, despite that weird hippie-dude!”

Into The Electric Castle will be released on 3LP, 5-disc package and a limited edition box set.

The box set will include a framed 3D-sculpture of the cover, 4CDs containing the remixed album and an instrumental version, a DVD with a 5.1 remix of Into The Electric Castle plus documentaries, 3LPs on gold marbled vinyl, a download card and a certificate of authenticity, signed by Lucassen.

Into the Electric Castle was Ayreon’s third album and featured guests including Fish, Sharon den Adel, Damian Wilson, Edwards Reekers, Anneke van Giersbergen and Jay van Feggelen.