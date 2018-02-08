The Metal Hammer Podcast is back! Here's Episode One!

This week, Metal Hammer is launching a brand new podcast!

Presented by Editor Merlin Alderslade, Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman and Online Editor Luke Morton, the Metal Hammer Podcast will be coming at you every Thursday and will feature all the latest news, debate and interviews from the world of metal, as we dissect the issues affecting the scene today.

Episode 1 includes a look inside the new issue, our review of Architects’ historic headline set at Alexandra Palace and a special look at sexism within the metal industry and the issues affecting women in our world in 2018. Join us.

The Podcast will also be coming to iTunes very soon. Watch this space.