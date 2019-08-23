Watch lyric video for Bruce Springsteen’s I’ll Stand By You

A lyric video for Bruce Springsteen’s long-awaited track I’ll Stand By You has been released.

The song features on the soundtrack to the new film Blinded By The Light, which is based on Sarfraz Manzoor’s memoir Greetings From Bury Park and explores the impact Springsteen’s lyrics had on him while he was growing up in England in the 1980s.

According to Springsteen in an interview with the BBC back in 2016, The Boss said: “I’ll Stand By You is a song that I wrote for my eldest son, it was a big ballad that was very uncharacteristic of something I’d sing myself. But it was something that I thought would have fit lovely.”

The lyric video features clips from the movie and can be watched below.

Blinded By The Light was directed by Gurinder Chadha and stars Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir, Hayley Atwell, Rob Brydon, Sally Phillips and Nell Williams.

Speaking about the book, Manzoor told Bend It Networks: “Growing up in 80s Luton as the working class son of Pakistani Muslim immigrants, my world felt very small.

“In the music of Bruce Springsteen I found both hope and wisdom on how I could transcend my circumstances and make my dreams to be a writer come true.

“The fact that I was so affected by Springsteen’s songs shows just how powerfully music can transcend race, religion, nationality and class.

“Blinded By The Light is also a tribute to my late father whom I often fought in my teenage years not realising his generation also had dreams they were not able to follow.”

Meanwhile, a trailer for Springsteen’s Western Stars film, which is based on his latest album, was released earlier this week.

