Watch trailer for Bruce Springsteen film Western Stars

Bruce Springsteen has released a trailer for his upcoming film based on his latest album Western Stars.

The Boss co-directed the movie with long-time collaborator Thom Zimny and it’ll premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and go on general release in October through Warner Bros.

The film sees Springsteen perform all 13 tracks from Western Stars in an old barn, with the vocalist and guitarist joined by a full band and orchestra.

Springsteen says: “We’ve got a 100 year old barn filled with the best kind of ghosts and spirits. We got to play for a few friends – you never know what’s going to happen with new music."

Chairman of Warner Bros pictures group Toby Emmerich adds: “Bruce lives in the super rarified air of artists who have blazed new and important trails deep into their careers.

“With Western Stars, Bruce is pivoting yet again, taking us with him on an emotional and introspective cinematic journey, looking back and looking ahead.

“As one of his many fans for over 40 years, I couldn’t be happier to be a rider on this train with Bruce and Thom.”

Springsteen and Zimny previously worked together on The Promise: The Making of Darkness On The Edge Of Town and Springsteen On Broadway, which was directed by Zimny.

In May, Springsteen revealed he was planning on recording a new album with the E Street Band this autumn and heading out on tour again next year.