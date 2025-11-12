Quiz: How much do you know about Bruce Springsteen's bleak masterpiece Nebraska?
Nebraska: The album inspired by a film that inspired a book that inspired a film has now inspired a quiz
Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska has enjoyed a journey unlike any other album. Made in the wake of his commercial breakthrough The River, the album found The Boss in retreat, leaving the E Street Band behind, reluctant to engage with record company demands for a hit single.
Instead, inspired by literature and film, he recorded alone on an acoustic guitar, taping everything on a four-track machine. The result was a stark, haunting collection of songs that gave voice to workers and outlaws seeking light in the darkness.
To the surprise and subsequent delight of Columbia Records, Nebraska sold a million. It may not have matched the commercial success of The River, but it paved the way for Born In The USA, and it's become one of Springsteen's most loved collections. It inspired Warren Zanes's 2023 book Deliver Me from Nowhere, which in turn inspired Scott Cooper's 2025 film Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.
And now there's a quiz: 20 questions about Nebraska, designed by literal experts. Let us know how you get on in the comments section below.
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.