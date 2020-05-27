Watch Lonely Robot's lyric video for new track Life Is A Sine Wave

Lonely Robot have released a lyric video for their latest single Life Is A Sine Wave.

The song will be included on the band’s upcoming studio album Feelings Are Good, which is set to launch on July 17 through InsideOut Music.

The band unveiled the track last week, but now John Mitchell, Craig Blundell, Steve Vantsis and Liam Holmes have teamed up with Miles Skarin of Crystal Spotlight for the new promo which can be watched below.

Feelings Are Good will be Lonely Robot’s first material since The Astronaut Trilogy which consisted of 2015’s Please Come Home, 2017’s The Big Dream and 2019’s Under Stars.

Mitchell says: “Feelings Are Good is a bit of a departure from the first three Lonely Robot albums. On Feelings Are Good, I wanted to explore more personal themes and the songs are very much about individual experiences and narratives that I believe had been the cornerstones, good and bad, to my life.

“The long tall and short of it is that we’re back on planet Earth, and I have a personal lyrical axe to grind!”

Feelings Are Good will be released on limited edition CD Digipak, gatefold 2LP/CD and on digital platforms, where it’ll be available in both 16 and 24-bit versions.

Lonely Robot will head out on the road throughout December in support of the new album.

1. Feelings Are Good

2. Into The Lo-Fi

3. Spiders

4. Crystalline

5. Life Is A Sine Wave

6. Armour For My Heart

7. Suburbia

8. The Silent Life

9. Keeping People As Pets

10. Army Of One

11. Grief Is The Price Of Love

12. The Silent Life (Orchestral Version)

Lonely Robot 2020 tour dates

Dec 13: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Dec 16: Bochum Riff, Germany

Dec 17: Rüsselsheim Das Rind, Germany

Dec 18: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

Dec 20: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands