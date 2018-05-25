Watch Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda in video for solo track Running From My Shadow

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has released a video for his new solo track Running From My Shadow.

The song features a guest appearance from Toronto artist grandson, aka Jordan Benjamin, and will appear on Shinoda’s upcoming album Post Traumatic.

It’ll launch on June 15 via Warner Bros. Records.

Shinoda previously shared videos for the tracks Crossing A Line, Nothing Makes Sense Anymore and About You.

He began working on the songs following the death of his Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington, with Shinoda reporting: “It’s a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness.

“If people have been through something similar, I hope they feel less alone. If they haven’t been through this, I hope they feel grateful.”

Shinoda will play at this year’s Reading And Leeds festivals.