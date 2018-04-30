Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda shares video for solo track About You

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has released a video for his new solo track About You.

It's a collaboration with recording artist Blackbear, with the song taken from Shinoda’s upcoming album Post Traumatic. It’ll arrive on June 15 via Warner Bros. Records.

Speaking about the single, Shinoda tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe (via Rolling Stone): “Part of the thing about the lyrics in this song, which I know you'll appreciate, is I was writing all these songs and a lot of the early stuff on this album was about what had happened and it was about Chester and all that.

“Then I started trying to write some songs that weren't about Chester and weren't about that whole thing, and I realised that people would hear them as if they were about him.

“I was like, ‘Man, even when I try and make a song that's not about him, it still feels like it's about him.’”

Last month, Shinoda shared videos for the tracks Crossing A Line and Nothing Makes Sense Anymore, and it was confirmed that he’d play at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

Post Traumatic is available to buy from Amazon, while further track details will be revealed in due course.