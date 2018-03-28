Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda set for Reading and Leeds 2018

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda will play two exclusive sets at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

The weekend of music will take place at Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park on August 24-26, with Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, Kings Of Leon and Kendrick Lamar confirmed as headliners.

Now, organisers have confirmed that the Linkin Park man will perform two solo sets, featuring old and new material including tracks from the Post Traumatic EP which will launch later this year.

Also confirmed today are bands including Skindred, Black Peaks, The Used, Royal Republic, Death From Above, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Man With A Mission, Otherkin and Shvpes.

Other bands of note previously confirmed are Papa Roach, Beartooth, Creeper, Hollywood Undead, Nothing But Thieves, Sum 41 and Wolf Alice.

Tickets are now on sale direct from the official website.

See a lineup poster below.