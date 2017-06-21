Watch Lemmy play a Sunset Strip vampire in Jyrki 69 video

Late Motorhead frontman Lemmy appears in the new video for Jyrki 69 track Bloodlust.

The song by the 69 Eyes leader features in Phoebe Dollar’s upcoming horror flick Sunset Society, with Lemmy, who died in December 2015, shooting the movie scenes more than two years ago.

The dark and eerie video also features appearances from Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and LA Guns guitarist Tracii Guns.

Describing the video to Rolling Stone, Jyrki calls it: “The Lost Boys movie taken into modern day to the Sunset Strip. Aren’t we all so glad to see that Lemmy’s doing all right? He lives forever!”

He added: “Motorhead has naturally always been more than just inspiration musically – it’s a whole lifestyle which Lemmy symbolises.

“Life suddenly has become harder without a new Motorhead album or tour behind the corner. I met the man over decades many times all over the world. Never bothered him at the Rainbow Bar & Grill! I’m proud to have the General still onboard!”

Sunset Society is due out in spring 2018, while Bloodlust is on Jyrki’s debut solo album Helsinki Vampire which is released on Friday, June 23.

Jyrki 69 Helsinki Vampire tracklist

Ad Infinitum Versailles Spanish Steps Bloodlust (from Sunset Society) Last Halloween (from Halloween Hell House) Happy Birthday Call Of The Night Perfection Close Your Eyes (from Close Your Eyes) In Your Dreams Sayonara [CD bonus track]

