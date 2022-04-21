Watch Korn's freaky, high-tech video for Worst Is On Its Way

Korn have released a new single from their current album Requiem, the album's closing track Worst Is On It's Way.

Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis said of the track: “Right now everything is going good, but always in the back of my head I’m just waiting for that next bad thing to happen. I thought it was an amazing way to end the record because it's all about me battling the darkness and coming out on top, but life is a never-ending loop and there’s always more bullshit ahead!”

Directed by Craig Bernard and Culley Bunker, the video for the single captures the Bakersfield band's performance of the song in greyscale as individual members of the band are decomposed into animated particles with a series of visual effects.

Watch the video below:

Korn recently announced that they will be hitting the road this summer with Evanescence for a co-headline tour across the US.



The last time Korn and Evanescence performed together on a run was in 2007, on Korn's Family Values Tour.

“We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out,” says Jonathan Davis. “Whenever Amy [Lee] comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

The tour dates are:

Aug 16: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre , MO

Aug 20: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 21: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 24: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 26: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ

Aug 28: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 31: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 01: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Sep 04: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 06: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 10: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Sep 13: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA

Sep 15: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 16: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA