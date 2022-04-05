Korn and Evanescence announce huge co-headline tour

Korn and Evanescence have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a co-headline tour across the US.

Both bands teased the news yesterday (April 4) via their social media accounts by posting the same cryptic illustrative video by Nate Hill.

Off the back of Korn's current Spring jaunt, the nu metal icons will be heading off into the next season alongside Evanescence for an 18-city run, with soon-to-be-announced special guests.

Kicking off on August 16 at Ball Arena in Denver, CO, the two iconic acts will be making stops across the US in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more before signing off in Ridgefield, WA on September 16.

The last time Korn and Evanescence performed together on a run was in 2007, on Korn's Family Values Tour.

“We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out,” says Korn frontman Jonathan Davis. “Whenever Amy comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee adds, “I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we’ve had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history.

"They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen. It’s an honour and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ‘07. We’re all really looking forward to this.”

Tickets and VIP Packages go on sale starting April 8 at 10am local time. Catch the dates below:

Aug 16: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre , MO

Aug 20: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 21: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 24: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 26: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ

Aug 28: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 31: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 01: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Sep 04: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 06: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 10: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Sep 13: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA

Sep 15: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 16: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA