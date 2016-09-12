Ozzfest Meets Knotfest stage times revealed

Black Sabbath and Slipknot have revealed running times for their Ozzfest Meets Knotfest event in California this month.
The two metal giants will join forces at the San Manuel Amphitheater, San Bernardino, on the weekend of September 24 and 25.
Ozzfest will run on the first day while Knotfest will operate on the second. The main stage has been named the Lemmy Stage in honour of the Motorhead icon, who died in December.
Other acts on the bill include Slayer, Disturbed, Megadeth, Amon Amarth, Suicidal Tendencies, DevilDriver, Sabaton, Suicide Silence and others.
Announcing Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in May, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon said: “We came up with Ozzfest and for 20 years it was amazing. And for many of those years we had the unbelievable Slipknot playing. And Slipknot came along and kicked our arses and created Knotfest.
“They took that around the world and it was hugely successful and critically acclaimed as one of the best festivals on Earth. Then we decided, ‘Why not merge together?’”
Find out more via the festival website.
Ozzfest Meets Knotfest stages and times
Ozzfest: Sep 24
Lemmy Stage
Black Sabbath 9.30-11.30pm
Disturbed 8.00-9.00pm
Megadeth 6.40-7.40pm
Opeth 5.30-6.20pm
Black Label Society 4.25-5.10pm
Rival Sons 3.40-4.10pm
Monster Energy Drink Stage 1
Suicidal Tendencies 2.50-3.40pm
DevilDriver 1.35-2.05pm
Huntress 12.30-1.00pm
Monster Energy Drink Stage 2
Hatebreed 2.10-2.50pm
Goatwhore 1.05-1.35pm
Allegaeon 12.00-12.30pm
Nuclear Blast Stage
Municipal Waste 2.50-3.30pm
Brujeria 2.00-2.30pm
Kataklysm 1.15-1.45pm
The Shrine 12.30-1.00pm
Still Rebel 11.45-12.15pm
Knotfest: Sep 25
Lemmy Stage
Slipknot 9.30-10.55pm
Slayer 8.00-9.00pm
Amon Amarth 6.30-7.30pm
Anthrax 5.20-6.10pm
Trivium 4.15-5.00pm
Motionless In White 3.30-4.00pm
Monster Energy Drink Stage 1
Sabaton 2.50-3.35pm
Suicide Silence 1.35-2.05pm
Butcher Babies 12.30-1.00pm
Monster Energy Drink Stage 2
Overkill 2.10-2.50pm
Emmure 1.05-1.35pm
Man With A Mission 12.00-12.30pm
Nuclear Blast Stage
Whitechapel 3.45-4.25pm
Combichrist 2.55-3.25pm
Carnifex 2.20-2.40pm
Loathe 1.25-1.55pm
Sim 12.40-1.10pm
Oni 11.55am-12.25pm
Westfield Massacre 11.20-11.45am
- Watch Killswitch Engage shooting new Cut Me Loose video
- Slash taught me about hard work - Myles Kennedy
- Atreyu Alex slams ‘whiny, annoying’ metalcore vocals
- Richie Sambora: I’m not just Bon Jovi’s sideman