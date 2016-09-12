Ozzfest Meets Knotfest stage times revealed

Black Sabbath and Slipknot have revealed running times for their Ozzfest Meets Knotfest event in California this month.

The two metal giants will join forces at the San Manuel Amphitheater, San Bernardino, on the weekend of September 24 and 25.

Ozzfest will run on the first day while Knotfest will operate on the second. The main stage has been named the Lemmy Stage in honour of the Motorhead icon, who died in December.

Other acts on the bill include Slayer, Disturbed, Megadeth, Amon Amarth, Suicidal Tendencies, DevilDriver, Sabaton, Suicide Silence and others.

Announcing Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in May, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon said: “We came up with Ozzfest and for 20 years it was amazing. And for many of those years we had the unbelievable Slipknot playing. And Slipknot came along and kicked our arses and created Knotfest.

“They took that around the world and it was hugely successful and critically acclaimed as one of the best festivals on Earth. Then we decided, ‘Why not merge together?’”

Find out more via the festival website.



Ozzfest Meets Knotfest stages and times

Ozzfest: Sep 24

Lemmy Stage

Black Sabbath 9.30-11.30pm

Disturbed 8.00-9.00pm

Megadeth 6.40-7.40pm

Opeth 5.30-6.20pm

Black Label Society 4.25-5.10pm

Rival Sons 3.40-4.10pm

Monster Energy Drink Stage 1

Suicidal Tendencies 2.50-3.40pm

DevilDriver 1.35-2.05pm

Huntress 12.30-1.00pm

Monster Energy Drink Stage 2

Hatebreed 2.10-2.50pm

Goatwhore 1.05-1.35pm

Allegaeon 12.00-12.30pm

Nuclear Blast Stage

Municipal Waste 2.50-3.30pm

Brujeria 2.00-2.30pm

Kataklysm 1.15-1.45pm

The Shrine 12.30-1.00pm

Still Rebel 11.45-12.15pm

Knotfest: Sep 25

Lemmy Stage

Slipknot 9.30-10.55pm

Slayer 8.00-9.00pm

Amon Amarth 6.30-7.30pm

Anthrax 5.20-6.10pm

Trivium 4.15-5.00pm

Motionless In White 3.30-4.00pm

Monster Energy Drink Stage 1

Sabaton 2.50-3.35pm

Suicide Silence 1.35-2.05pm

Butcher Babies 12.30-1.00pm

Monster Energy Drink Stage 2

Overkill 2.10-2.50pm

Emmure 1.05-1.35pm

Man With A Mission 12.00-12.30pm

Nuclear Blast Stage

Whitechapel 3.45-4.25pm

Combichrist 2.55-3.25pm

Carnifex 2.20-2.40pm

Loathe 1.25-1.55pm

Sim 12.40-1.10pm

Oni 11.55am-12.25pm

Westfield Massacre 11.20-11.45am

