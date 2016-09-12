Slash taught me about hard work - Myles Kennedy

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy says he’s learned a lot about hard work from his time in Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash’s solo band.

And he’s joked that both Slash and Alter Bridge axeman Mark Tremonti have lied about his own guitar skills.

Meanwhile, he’s hoping that 2017 will be the year his nearly-complete solo album is released – if schedules allow.

Alter Bridge will launch fifth album The Last Hero on October 7 and aim to spend much of the upcoming 12 months on the road.

Kennedy tells Alternative Nation: “When we’re preparing for a tour or a record, Slash will rehearse something over and over and over again. He just burns it into his brain.

“I’ve seen how that can have a positive impact on a performance and how a song comes across. I definitely try to incorporate that more now.”

He intends to apply the lesson to Alter Bridge’s upcoming press tour, which includes a number of acoustic sets. “It used to be that I’d just show up, grab the acoustic and play,” he says.

“Slash would insist we get together and practice acoustically, because it’s a different arrangement. Little things like that have tweaked my perspective. I work harder because of it.

“He’s instilled a certain work ethic for sure. He’s amazing.”

Asked about Slash and Tremonti having described him as the best guitarist in each of their bands, Kennedy replies: “They’re totally lying – that’s just not true.”

He continues: “Both Mark and Slash have very distinct sounds. That’s something that’s unattainable. You hear Mark play and you know it’s Mark, you hear Slash play and you know it’s Slash.

“I was a studio player and I studied a lot of aspects to be as versatile as I could. What makes them exceptional is their character – it shows through in their playing.

“They’re not giving themselves enough credit. That’s not something you study and learn. That’s in their DNA.”

Kennedy reports his solo record is all-but finished, although he may add another track or two to round it out. He says: “If there’s a window I’d love to get it out there. It’s getting to be time. It’s been sitting there for too long.”

Alter Bridge launch their latest round of US touring later this month, with dates to follow in Europe and the UK. Slash continues with the Guns N’ Roses reunion tour next month.

Alter Bridge premiere My Champion video

Sep 22: Destin Club LA, FL

Sep 24: Houston Open Air, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Sep 28: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Sep 29: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 04: Charlotte Fillmore, NC

Oct 05: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Oct 08: Tulsa State Fair, OK

With special guest TBC, Like A Storm

Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands

Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

With Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm

Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

With Gojira, Like A Storm

Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany

Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy

Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland

