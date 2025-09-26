The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Happy Friday! October is looming large on the horizon and we're officially under 100 days to go until Christmas (ouch!), but the metal world is showing no signs of slowing down.

That in mind, here are the results of last week's vote! There were a healthy showing from 'core last week with the likes of Of Mice & Men, Atreyu and Biohazard all in the running. Biohazard managed to clinch a healthy third place spot, trailing behind rising alt. metallers As Everything Unfolds. Overall champs though - and not for the first time - were Japan's Esprit D'Air, who absolutely cleaned up on new single Chronos.

There's a strong mix of veterans and rising talent in this week's roster. We've got new music from Soulfly and Kreator, as well as what may well be one of the last releases featuring Ozzy Osbourne in Judas Priest's cover/collab of War Pigs. We've also got new music from Dayseeker, Vower and Dying Wish, as well as plenty of others, so make sure you cast your vote in the poll below and let us know which song excites you most!

Kreator - Seven Serpents

Any day Kreator release new music is a good day. The Teutonic thrashers have been on a stellar run of form for over two decades now, and Seven Serpents suggests that dazzling form isn't diminishing on album 16, Krushers Of The World, due January 16. The album's lead single, Seven Serpents is exactly what we've come to expect from Kreator: high speed riffs, wild-eyed yelps and a sense of anthemia that elevates their sound without losing its underground roots.

KREATOR - Seven Serpents (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Soulfly - Nihilist (ft. Todd Jones)

More riffs, you say? Soulfly certainly have us covered on that front, Max Cavalera's groove veterans stomping back on new single Nihilist. Taken from new album Chama, out October 24, it's straight-ahead, no-nonsense heft with Nails' Todd Jones guesting to give it that extra bite.

SOULFLY - Nihilist feat. Todd Jones of NAILS (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Judas Priest - War Pigs (ft. Ozzy Osbourne)

Judas Priest have taken a leaf out've Ozzy's book, here. A few months after they unveiled their own cover of Sabbath classic War Pigs, the band have now revealed a version that sees Halford trading verses with the Prince Of Darkness himself, similar to Ozzy's own reissue of Hellraiser for its 30th anniversary. The result is electrifying and feels like a fitting tribute from one Metal God to another.

Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne - War Pigs (Charity Version - Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Dying Wish - I Don’t Belong Anywhere

Fist-swinging, glass-gargling metalcore, Dying Wish are serving up seriously brilliant mosh anthems on new album Flesh Stays Together. Look no further than new single I Don't Belong Anywhere for proof; lumbering, slobbering menace, Emma Boster puts her voice through its paces on a punishing, thumping four minute rager.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dying Wish - I Don't Belong Anywhere (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Dayseeker - Bloodlust

Bloodlust has all the makings of a massive metal breakout. Dayseeker have gone full tilt on this latest single, sleek production underpinning a massive-sounding anthem which taps into a Bring Me The Horizon-like sense of balance between crushing, heavy riffs and syrup-sweet vocal hooks. Taken from new album Creature In The Black Night, due October 24, the Californian band are clearly setting their sights high.

Dayseeker - Bloodlust (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Creeper - Prey For The Night

Creeper's love affair with 80s horror aesthetics continues unabated on Prey For The Night. From the heavy use of synth to a sinister tone that brings to mind movies like Fright Night and Near Dark, it's another sublime slab of goth-punk-metal that has us so very excited for Sanguivore II: Mistress Of Death and its release on Halloween.

Prey For The Night - YouTube Watch On

Vower - Stuck

Lurching along on muscular riffs and careening beats, Vower's Stuck brings to mind Mastodon at their most intense. Just like the Atlantans, Vower prove a deft hand at swinging a pendulum between great, lunking riffs and manic vocal melodies, vocal Josh McKeown possessing a wonderfully soulful, throaty timbre that really helps this one slip past the skin.

VOWER | STUCK (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Mrs Frighthouse - Solitude Over Control

Strap yourself in for this one, its a doozy. Gorgeously bleak post-metal with more than a passing echo of Lingua Ignota, Glasgow's Mrs Frighthouse live up to their name with a track that honestly should set the nerves on edge, operatic vocals and sludgy low-end blending with despairing lyrics that kick off with a simple sentiment: "I want to feel safe in my body." Taken from their debut album of the same name - out today - Solitude Over Control is both beautiful and terrible in equal measure, worthy of awe.

Mrs Frighthouse - Solitude Over Control (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Believe In Nothing - The Children Are Cattle

Sticking in the realms of the bleak for a moment, Believe In Nothing inhabit those same murky noise/sludge crossover depths that once spawned the likes of Fudge Tunnel. New single The Children Are Cattle is pure battery on the senses, its heaving bassline giving way to rasping, choking breakouts that are the sonic equivalent of drowning in a bog. Taken from debut album Rot - out October 31 - it's a mean but lovable bastard of a track.

Believe In Nothing - The Children Are Cattle (Official stream) - YouTube Watch On

Face Yourself - Wet Dreams

2025 has been a seriously big year for deathcore, not least with new albums from Lorna Shore, Slaughter To Prevail and Whitechapel leading the charge. Newcomers Face Yourself aren't about to be left behind though, as they show on new single Wet Dreams. Dropping like a rusty guillotine and twice as grim, the track lives up to the genre's reputation for stomach-churning nastiness, vocalist Yasmine Liverneaux letting out some hernia-splitting snarls and squeals across the track's runtime.

FACE YOURSELF - Wet Dreams (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Daedric - Dreamweaver

If Daedric's last single was pure nu metal worship, their latest sees them follow in the footsteps of veterans Kittie, trading out into the realms of melodeath. There's still little flashes of electronica and downtuned riffing on Dreamweaver, but the track also goes all-out in its pursuit of heavy anthemia, Kristyn Hope swinging between raspy death metal howls and belting alt-metal cleans. New album As The Light Left is out October 12 and well worth keeping eyes out for.

Daedric - Dreamweaver (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Profiler - Luciferean

Did somebody mention nu metal? There's absolutely no denying what scene Profiler had their sights on with Luciferean, the verses coming on like prime Limp Bizkit. Considering that band have just been announced as headliners for a bunch of European festivals next year, there's definitely worse bands to be compared with, and Profiler acquit themselves brilliantly on this bouncy, chest-beating tune. Keep your eyes out for new EP Masquerading Self, out December 4.