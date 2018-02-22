Trending

Watch Ihsahn's new video Arcana Imperii

By News  

Ihsahn has released the first song from his coming album Àmr

Ihsahn
Ihsahn

Ihsahn is premiering his new video for Arcana Imperii exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Arcana Imperii is the first single to be taken from Ihsahn’s upcoming album Àmr, and features a guitar solo by Opeth’s Fredrik Åkesson.

“As with previous albums, I’ve tried to maintain a certain diversity throughout Àmr, with every track having a somewhat individual identity,” says Ihsahn. “So, as a first introduction, I felt Arcana Imperii contained several key elements from the whole album and was a logical choice as first single and video.”

Ihsahn’s forthcoming album Àmr is due to be released on May 4 via Candlelight/Spinefarm.

Ihsahn announces new album Àmr will arrive in April