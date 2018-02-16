Ihsahn announces new album Àmr will arrive in April

Ihsahn has confirmed that his seventh solo album will arrive in the coming months.

Titled Àmr, it’s set to arrive on April 6 and is the follow-up to 2016’s Arktis.

The Emperor mainman is joined on the record by longtime drummer Tobias Ørnes Andersen, while Opeth guitarist Fredrik Akesson guests on the track Arcana Imperii.

Ihsahn says: “It’s just lovely to work with Tobias. I know that he can technically handle anything I throw at him. But, more importantly, when I say, ‘I want this to feel like the vacuum between words in a conversation with Hannibal Lecter,’ he’ll say, ‘Yeah, I get that!’

“For him it’s not about showing off, it’s always about relating to the vibe.”

Ihsahn reports that he first met Akesson in Oslo when he was performing his first solo show supporting Opeth and adds: “Last time in Japan, when we played there with Emperor and Opeth, we were talking about guitars.

“I said, ‘Not to kiss up to you or anything, but you’re absolutely one of my favourite players, so some day I might call you for a guest solo.’ And he said, ‘I’m in!’ He did a fabulous job.”

Pre-order details for Àmr will be revealed in due course. Find the tracklist below.

Ihsahn Àmr tracklist

Lend Me The Eyes Of The Millenia Arcana Imperii Sámr One Less Enemy Where You Are Lost And I Belong In Rites Of Passage Marble Soul Twin Black Angels Wake Alone (Bonus - Poem by Edgar Allan Poe)

