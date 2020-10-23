Watch Hatebreed salute law-breaking street artists in new video for Instinctive (Slaughterlust)

Hatebreed will release their eighth studio album, Weight of The False Self, on November 27 via Nuclear Blast and having previewed the album with the release of the album’s title track last month, the Connecticut quintet now offer up the album’s opening track, Instinctive (Slaughterlust).

“In a fight for survival, which a lot of us are right now, we must channel our inner animal and trust our instincts,”, vocalist Jamey Jasta tells us.

The video for the song, directed by Justin Reich, sees a street artist evade the authorities in order to share his creativity with the world.

Weight of the False Self is the follow-up to Hatebreed’s 2016 album The Concrete Confessional. It was produced by regular collaborator Zeuss.

“There’s no shortage of beefy riffs and adrenaline-fuelled drums on this record,” promises drummer Matt Byrne. “I’m proud to say that we will consistently provide a soundtrack to which you can mosh in your living room and destroy your apartment.”

Jamey Jasta says, “When writing lyrics and riffs, I try to be in the moment, getting a mental picture of my current reality in order to convey what I want to say. Sometimes, I think my reality consists of two irreducible elements, expressed by the age-old interior battle of the dualistic self. The angel on one shoulder stands firm, providing reason, wisdom, and compassion while the devil dances angrily on the other, ranting with passion, spite, and dark desire. I often wonder if a truly centered mind is attainable, an effortless and non-dualistic state of equilibrium. Until then, I'll just listen to both sides of my personality and hope I make the right choice.”

Weight of The False Self track listing:

1. Instinctive (Slaughterlust)

2. Let Them All Rot

3. Set It Right (Start With Yourself)

4. Weight of The False Self

5. Cling to Life

6. A Stroke of Red

7. Dig Your Way Out

8. This I Earned

9. Wings of The Vulture

10. The Herd Will Scatter

11. From Gold to Gray

12. Invoking Dominance