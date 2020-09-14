Hatebreed encourage fans to “make a difference in the world” on new album Weight Of The False Self

Hatebreed will release their eighth studio album, Weight of The False Self, on November 27 through Nuclear Blast. And the Connecticut quintet have laid down a challenge to fans in the lyrics of the album’s title track.

Frontman Jamey Jasta sings: “If you want to make a difference in the world it means, you have to be different from the world you see. Never justify another excuse, lift the weight of the false self and you will be set free.”

Weight of the False Self is the follow-up to Hatebreed’s 2016 album The Concrete Confessional. It was produced by regular collaborator Zeuss.

Speaking about his band’s new album, frontman Jasta says, “When writing lyrics and riffs, I try to be in the moment, getting a mental picture of my current reality in order to convey what I want to say. Sometimes, I think my reality consists of two irreducible elements, expressed by the age-old interior battle of the dualistic self. The angel on one shoulder stands firm, providing reason, wisdom, and compassion while the devil dances angrily on the other, ranting with passion, spite, and dark desire. I often wonder if a truly centered mind is attainable, an effortless and non-dualistic state of equilibrium. Until then, I'll just listen to both sides of my personality and hope I make the right choice.”

“At the end of the day, the listener will choose to hear what they want, but when I am writing, I imagine the voice of the angel to be a lil’ louder.”