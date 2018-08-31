Watch Haken’s psychotic video for new single The Good Doctor

Prog-metal heroes Haken had unveiled the video for The Good Doctor, the first single from their upcoming new album Vector.
The jittery clip follows the trials of a man who having a psychotic episode in the street with footage of the band performing the song.
Say the band: “Finally, the prescription you’ve all been waiting for… This dose of Haken is the result of one of the earliest tests we conducted during the Vector experimental process. Best taken aurally three times a day before meals. ‘The Good Doctor’ will see you now!”
Haken’s fifth album, Vector is released on October 26, with the band co-producing the follow-up to 2016’s Affinity with Adam "Nolly" Getgood.
“We’ve always had a heavy influence but it was obvious from the riffs that were naturally coming out of us early in the writing process that this would be a more metal album,” says guitarist Charlie Griffiths. “These are some of the most riff driven songs we’ve ever written.”
The band recently announced extensive UK, European and South American dates.
Haken 2019 South American dates
Jan 26: Santiago Teatro Teleton, Chile
Jan 27: Buenos Aires Groove, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Jan 29: Sao Paolo Caricoa Club, Brazil
Jan 30: Lima Auditorio Centro De La Amistad Peruano China, Peru
Feb 01: Mexico City Lunar, Mexico
Haken 2019 UK and European dates
Feb 15: Manchester Academy 3, UK
Feb 16: Glasgow St Luke’s, UK
Feb 17: Bristol The Fleece, UK
Feb 19: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Feb 20: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Feb 21: Hamburg Übel & Gefährlich, Germany
Feb 22: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark
Feb 23: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Feb 24: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
Feb 26: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Feb 27: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 28: Budapest A38, Hungary
Mar 02: Vienna Szene, Austria
Mar 03: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic
Mar 04: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
Mar 06: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany
Mar 07: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Mar 08: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Mar 09: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Mar 10: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Mar 12: Madrid Mon Live, Spain
Mar 13: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain
Mar 14: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Mar 15: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands
Mar 16: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Mar 23: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland