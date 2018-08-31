Watch Haken’s psychotic video for new single The Good Doctor

Prog-metal heroes Haken had unveiled the video for The Good Doctor, the first single from their upcoming new album Vector.

The jittery clip follows the trials of a man who having a psychotic episode in the street with footage of the band performing the song.

Say the band: “Finally, the prescription you’ve all been waiting for… This dose of Haken is the result of one of the earliest tests we conducted during the Vector experimental process. Best taken aurally three times a day before meals. ‘The Good Doctor’ will see you now!”

Haken’s fifth album, Vector is released on October 26, with the band co-producing the follow-up to 2016’s Affinity with Adam "Nolly" Getgood.

“We’ve always had a heavy influence but it was obvious from the riffs that were naturally coming out of us early in the writing process that this would be a more metal album,” says guitarist Charlie Griffiths. “These are some of the most riff driven songs we’ve ever written.”

The band recently announced extensive UK, European and South American dates.

Haken 2019 South American dates

Jan 26: Santiago Teatro Teleton, Chile

Jan 27: Buenos Aires Groove, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Jan 29: Sao Paolo Caricoa Club, Brazil

Jan 30: Lima Auditorio Centro De La Amistad Peruano China, Peru

Feb 01: Mexico City Lunar, Mexico

Haken 2019 UK and European dates

Feb 15: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Feb 16: Glasgow St Luke’s, UK

Feb 17: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Feb 19: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 20: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 21: Hamburg Übel & Gefährlich, Germany

Feb 22: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Feb 23: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Feb 24: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Feb 26: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Feb 27: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 28: Budapest A38, Hungary

Mar 02: Vienna Szene, Austria

Mar 03: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Mar 04: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Mar 06: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Mar 07: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Mar 08: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Mar 09: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Mar 10: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Mar 12: Madrid Mon Live, Spain

Mar 13: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain

Mar 14: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Mar 15: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Mar 16: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Mar 23: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland