Haken announce UK, European and South American tour dates

Haken have announced a run of tour dates for early next year across the UK, Europe and South America.

The 31 live shows have been scheduled in support of their upcoming album Vector, which is set to arrive on October 26 via InsideOut Music.

The dates will follow the band’s previously announced North American tour with Leprous and Bent Knee, which get under way on October 30 at The Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac.

Haken say in a statement: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our Vector Studies tour to Europe. We had immense fun celebrating our 10 year anniversary across Europe in 2017 with incredible turnouts and warm receptions.

“This time around we will be focusing on performing tracks from our new album Vector along with some live favourites of ours. For your health and wellbeing, the good doctor prescribes you some live Haken.”

Haken say their visit to South America is "long overdue" and add: "Many of our dedicated South American fans have made epic trips around the world to experience our shows in Europe and North America and now we're ecstatic to reveal we will finally be returning the favour!

“See you in January! As for Mexico City and Cruise To The Edge, well... we cannot wait to return!”

Find a full list of Haken's 2019 tour dates below.

Haken - Vector

1. Clear

2. The Good Doctor

3. Puzzle Box

4. Veil

5. Nil By Mouth

6. Host

7. A Cell Divides

Haken 2019 South American dates

Jan 26: Santiago Teatro Teleton, Chile

Jan 27: Buenos Aires Groove, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Jan 29: Sao Paolo Caricoa Club, Brazil

Jan 30: Lima Auditorio Centro De La Amistad Peruano China, Peru

Feb 01: Mexico City Lunar, Mexico

Haken 2019 UK and European dates

Feb 15: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Feb 16: Glasgow St Luke’s, UK

Feb 17: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Feb 19: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 20: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 21: Hamburg Übel & Gefährlich, Germany

Feb 22: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Feb 23: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Feb 24: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Feb 26: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Feb 27: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 28: Budapest A38, Hungary

Mar 02: Vienna Szene, Austria

Mar 03: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Mar 04: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Mar 06: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Mar 07: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Mar 08: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Mar 09: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Mar 10: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Mar 12: Madrid Mon Live, Spain

Mar 13: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain

Mar 14: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Mar 15: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Mar 16: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Mar 23: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland