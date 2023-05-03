Watch Greta Van Fleet official music video for Meeting The Master

By Stef Lach
( Classic Rock )
published

Great Van Fleet release beautifully cinematic promo for Meeting The Master – taken from upcoming third album Starcatcher

Greta Van Fleet group project
(Image credit: Neil Krug)

Greta Van Fleet have released a music video for their new track Meeting The Master.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming third album Starcatcher, which will be released on July 21 via Lava/Republic Records and is the follow-up to 2021's The Battle At Garden's Gate.

Meeting The Master's cinematic promo video was directed by the band along with famed musician and director Gus Black, who says: "The final shot of the video is as close to magic as anything I've ever been a part of creating. It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with these fine humans."

In reply, Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kizska says: "Beauty cloaked in darkness is still beauty. I love you, Gus Black."

The band previously said of the track: “Meeting The Master peers into an esoteric world heeded by the word of a wise teacher. Sung in the voice of a devout believer, and eventual group exclamation, the song details the love these fervent followers have for their teacher and their firm belief in his vision. It’s an exotic spiritual journey. A dark comedy that inevitably ends in chaos."

Starcatcher is available for pre-order and the band begin a world tour in July.

Greta Van Fleet: Starcatcher World Tour 2023

Jul 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN
Jul 27: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, FX
Jul 28: Houston Toyota Center, TX
Jul 31: Denver Ball Arena, CO
Aug 02: Salt Lake City Vivint Arena, UT
Aug 04: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA
Aug 05: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR
Aug 08: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA
Aug 10: Los Angeles The Kia Forum, CA
Aug 12: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV
Sep 03: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN
Sep 06: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL
Sep 08: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI
Sep 11: Washington Capital One Arena, DC
Sep 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Sep 15: Boston TD Garden, MA
Sep 19: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA
Sep 22: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN
Sep 23: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH
Nov 06: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 09: Paris Accor Arena, France
Nov 12: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Nov 14: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK
Nov 16: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Nov 19: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Nov 20: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Nov 26: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark
Nov 28: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 30: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Dec 03: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Dec 04: Madrid WiZink Center, Spain
Dec 06: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 