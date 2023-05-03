Watch Greta Van Fleet official music video for Meeting The Master

Greta Van Fleet have released a music video for their new track Meeting The Master.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming third album Starcatcher, which will be released on July 21 via Lava/Republic Records and is the follow-up to 2021's The Battle At Garden's Gate.

Meeting The Master's cinematic promo video was directed by the band along with famed musician and director Gus Black, who says: "The final shot of the video is as close to magic as anything I've ever been a part of creating. It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with these fine humans."

In reply, Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kizska says: "Beauty cloaked in darkness is still beauty. I love you, Gus Black."

The band previously said of the track: “Meeting The Master peers into an esoteric world heeded by the word of a wise teacher. Sung in the voice of a devout believer, and eventual group exclamation, the song details the love these fervent followers have for their teacher and their firm belief in his vision. It’s an exotic spiritual journey. A dark comedy that inevitably ends in chaos."

Starcatcher is available for pre-order and the band begin a world tour in July.

Greta Van Fleet: Starcatcher World Tour 2023

Jul 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jul 27: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, FX

Jul 28: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 31: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 02: Salt Lake City Vivint Arena, UT

Aug 04: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Aug 05: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Aug 08: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA

Aug 10: Los Angeles The Kia Forum, CA

Aug 12: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Sep 03: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Sep 06: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL

Sep 08: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 11: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Sep 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 15: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 19: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 22: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Sep 23: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Nov 06: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 09: Paris Accor Arena, France

Nov 12: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 14: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 16: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 19: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 20: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 26: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark

Nov 28: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 30: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Dec 03: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 04: Madrid WiZink Center, Spain

Dec 06: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal