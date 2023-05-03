Watch Greta Van Fleet official music video for Meeting The Master

Greta Van Fleet have released a music video for their new track Meeting The Master.
The song is taken from the band's upcoming third album Starcatcher, which will be released on July 21 via Lava/Republic Records and is the follow-up to 2021's The Battle At Garden's Gate.
Meeting The Master's cinematic promo video was directed by the band along with famed musician and director Gus Black, who says: "The final shot of the video is as close to magic as anything I've ever been a part of creating. It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with these fine humans."
In reply, Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kizska says: "Beauty cloaked in darkness is still beauty. I love you, Gus Black."
The band previously said of the track: “Meeting The Master peers into an esoteric world heeded by the word of a wise teacher. Sung in the voice of a devout believer, and eventual group exclamation, the song details the love these fervent followers have for their teacher and their firm belief in his vision. It’s an exotic spiritual journey. A dark comedy that inevitably ends in chaos."
Starcatcher is available for pre-order and the band begin a world tour in July.
Greta Van Fleet: Starcatcher World Tour 2023
Jul 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN
Jul 27: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, FX
Jul 28: Houston Toyota Center, TX
Jul 31: Denver Ball Arena, CO
Aug 02: Salt Lake City Vivint Arena, UT
Aug 04: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA
Aug 05: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR
Aug 08: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA
Aug 10: Los Angeles The Kia Forum, CA
Aug 12: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV
Sep 03: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN
Sep 06: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL
Sep 08: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI
Sep 11: Washington Capital One Arena, DC
Sep 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Sep 15: Boston TD Garden, MA
Sep 19: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA
Sep 22: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN
Sep 23: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH
Nov 06: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 09: Paris Accor Arena, France
Nov 12: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Nov 14: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK
Nov 16: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Nov 19: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Nov 20: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Nov 26: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark
Nov 28: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 30: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Dec 03: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Dec 04: Madrid WiZink Center, Spain
Dec 06: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal