All guns blazing! Watch full, pro-shot footage of Judas Priest’s Painkiller anniversary set at Hellfest last month
The Birmingham heavy metal legends played the French festival on June 21 as part of their ongoing Shield Of Pain tour
Pro-shot footage of Judas Priest’s complete set at Hellfest last month has been published online.
The Birmingham heavy metal stars played the Clisson weekender on June 21 as part of their ongoing Shield Of Pain tour, for which they put together a special setlist celebrating new album Invincible Shield and the 35th anniversary of fan-favourite record Painkiller.
See the video and the setlist they played below.
Priest kicked off the Shield Of Pain run with a set at Finnish festival Rockfest on June 12. The band pulled out seven Painkiller tracks for the show, including such rarities as All Guns Blazing (unplayed since 2019) and Night Crawler (unplayed since 2012). Solar Angels, from 1981 album Point Of Entry, was played for the first time since 2005.
Priest’s Shield Of Pain setlist also includes three Invincible Shield songs, two of which – Giants In The Sky and The Serpent And The King – hadn’t been played prior to this tour.
The run of European shows continues on Thursday (July 17) at Sion Sous Les Étoiles in Sion, Switzerland. It will wrap up next Friday (July 25), when Priest play the O2 Arena in London co-headlined by Alice Cooper. The band will share the stage with the shock rocker once more for a North American tour in the autumn.
Priest recently released a cover of War Pigs by Black Sabbath, paying tribute to their fellow Brummie metal veterans as Sabbath prepared for their farewell show Back To The Beginning on July 5.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Priest were unable to perform at Sabbath’s star-studded homecoming, as they’d already committed to appear at the 60th-anniversary of German hard rockers Scorpions, but former guitarist K.K. Downing took the stage. Singer Rob Halford told Metal Hammer that the ex-member would represent “the spirit of the band”.
Judas Priest setlist: Hellfest, Clisson, France – June 21, 2025
All Guns Blazing
Hell Patrol
You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’
Breaking The Law
A Touch Of Evil
Night Crawler
One Shot At Glory
Gates Of Hell
Between The Hammer And The Anvil
The Serpent And The King
Giants In The Sky
Painkiller
Encore:
Hell Bent For Leather
Living After Midnight
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.