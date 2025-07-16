All guns blazing! Watch full, pro-shot footage of Judas Priest’s Painkiller anniversary set at Hellfest last month

Pro-shot footage of Judas Priest’s complete set at Hellfest last month has been published online.

The Birmingham heavy metal stars played the Clisson weekender on June 21 as part of their ongoing Shield Of Pain tour, for which they put together a special setlist celebrating new album Invincible Shield and the 35th anniversary of fan-favourite record Painkiller.

See the video and the setlist they played below.

Priest kicked off the Shield Of Pain run with a set at Finnish festival Rockfest on June 12. The band pulled out seven Painkiller tracks for the show, including such rarities as All Guns Blazing (unplayed since 2019) and Night Crawler (unplayed since 2012). Solar Angels, from 1981 album Point Of Entry, was played for the first time since 2005.

Priest’s Shield Of Pain setlist also includes three Invincible Shield songs, two of which – Giants In The Sky and The Serpent And The King – hadn’t been played prior to this tour.

The run of European shows continues on Thursday (July 17) at Sion Sous Les Étoiles in Sion, Switzerland. It will wrap up next Friday (July 25), when Priest play the O2 Arena in London co-headlined by Alice Cooper. The band will share the stage with the shock rocker once more for a North American tour in the autumn.

Priest recently released a cover of War Pigs by Black Sabbath, paying tribute to their fellow Brummie metal veterans as Sabbath prepared for their farewell show Back To The Beginning on July 5.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priest were unable to perform at Sabbath’s star-studded homecoming, as they’d already committed to appear at the 60th-anniversary of German hard rockers Scorpions, but former guitarist K.K. Downing took the stage. Singer Rob Halford told Metal Hammer that the ex-member would represent “the spirit of the band”.

Judas Priest - live at Hellfest 2025 - ARTE Concert - YouTube Watch On

Judas Priest setlist: Hellfest, Clisson, France – June 21, 2025

All Guns Blazing

Hell Patrol

You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’

Breaking The Law

A Touch Of Evil

Night Crawler

One Shot At Glory

Gates Of Hell

Between The Hammer And The Anvil

The Serpent And The King

Giants In The Sky

Painkiller

Encore:

Hell Bent For Leather

Living After Midnight