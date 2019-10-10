Watch Flying Colors’ trailer for new album Third Degree

Flying Colors have released a trailer for their brand new album Third Degree which was released last week though Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings.

The album sees Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Steve Morse, Dave LaRue and Casey McPherson reunite for their first record since 2014’s Second Nature.

And in the new trailer, the band discuss the recording process, with drummer Portnoy explaining what makes being in the band special for him.

He says: “I think the vocal blend and the different voices is a big part of the sound of this band, and I guess as time has gone on, we’ve utilised it more.

“Obviously Casey is the lead singer, so when he’s singing, Neal and I will be backing him up. Or if Neal is singing lead, we do harmonies underneath it – and I get to rear my ugly head every once in a while as well!

“But I think the three-part vocal blend is one of my favourite parts of being in this band. I love that aspect of it.”

Prior to the released of Third Degree, the group shared videos for videos for You Are Not Alone, More and The Loss Inside.

Third Degree is now available on CD Digipack, limited edition 2LP, 180g blue vinyl, 2LP 180g black vinyl, as a limited edition box set featuring CD, 40-page photobook, two coasters and a six-track bonus disc, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Flying Colors are currently on tour in the US and will return to the UK and Europe in December.

