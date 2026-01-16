West Midlands band Fury have self-released four albums since 2014. Below, frontman and guitarist Julian Jenkins and bassist Becky Baldwin reflect on last year's Interceptor, their best record to date, which they hope will herald their long-overdue break.

Fury are unashamedly a heavy metal band.

Julian Jenkins: Yeah. Heavy metal, rock‘n’roll… whatever you want to call it. We are very much inspired by the classic metal of Iron Maiden, Metallica and Motörhead, but we take those influences and put our own spin on them.

Interceptor stands head and shoulders above what Fury have done before. The occasional keyboards and an imaginative production really enhance the many melodic elements.

JJ: We see Interceptor as a bit of a new start for Fury. Nyah [Ifill] has been on previous albums, but this is the first on which we used the co-vocalist thing to the fullest. Todd [Campbell] did an incredible job with the production. It sounds huge but it’s still raw and energetic.

Becky Baldwin: Our confidence has grown massively over the last few years. Since lockdown we’ve started to play at loads of great festivals.

Having been independent for so long, why have you signed to a Danish label?

BB: We felt like we had hit a bit of a ceiling with doing things ourselves. Maybe the labels saw that we had been going for fifteen years, but Mighty Music loved Interceptor and were on board straight away. They showed so much passion in signing us.

How has the deal improved Fury’s infrastructure?

BB: We have more time to focus on our music and touring, obviously, and being a Danish label hopefully they can help us with breaking into Germany, Sweden and surrounding countries – places that we know like our style of music. That’s the logical next step for us.

FURY - Don't Lie To Me (official video) - YouTube Watch On

Among the album’s highlights is DTR. With its cajoling male and female vocal parts, it could almost be Fury’s answer to Dead Ringer For Love by Meat Loaf and Cher.

JJ: I think you’re right. We wanted it to be a real conversation between Nyah and myself. It’s a nice, fun, raunchy song. Maybe a bit silly, but it was enjoyable to push the boat out and be a bit cheesy. Hopefully it will put a smile on people’s faces.

Becky, you are also the current bassist with Mercyful Fate.

I will be playing bass on the new Mercyful Fate album. It’s exciting for me personally, but it’s also great for Fury.

And Julian, you’ve been helping out Phil Campbell by depping as the frontman for The Bastard Sons on a Motörhead-themed tour. That must be challenging yet exciting.

It’s a massive honour, but playing a full set of Motörhead songs with Phil Campbell stood next to me is a bit nerve-racking. I mean, comparisons to Lemmy are inevitable. I can only do my best, try not to impersonate him, and hope that people enjoy it.

Realistically speaking, what do Fury hope to achieve in 2026?

BB: To go up a level or two, I guess. We’re already doing more press than ever before, so that’s a good sign.

JJ: What we would love the most is to get a good support slot on a major tour.

Interceptor is available via Bandcamp. Fury have shows lined up throughout 2026.