"Playing a full set of Motörhead songs with Phil Campbell stood next to me is a bit nerve-racking": With a new deal and friends in the right places, Fury are ready to move up a level
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock'n'roll, but Fury's Interceptor album should push them in the right direction
West Midlands band Fury have self-released four albums since 2014. Below, frontman and guitarist Julian Jenkins and bassist Becky Baldwin reflect on last year's Interceptor, their best record to date, which they hope will herald their long-overdue break.
Fury are unashamedly a heavy metal band.
Julian Jenkins: Yeah. Heavy metal, rock‘n’roll… whatever you want to call it. We are very much inspired by the classic metal of Iron Maiden, Metallica and Motörhead, but we take those influences and put our own spin on them.
Interceptor stands head and shoulders above what Fury have done before. The occasional keyboards and an imaginative production really enhance the many melodic elements.
JJ: We see Interceptor as a bit of a new start for Fury. Nyah [Ifill] has been on previous albums, but this is the first on which we used the co-vocalist thing to the fullest. Todd [Campbell] did an incredible job with the production. It sounds huge but it’s still raw and energetic.
Becky Baldwin: Our confidence has grown massively over the last few years. Since lockdown we’ve started to play at loads of great festivals.
Having been independent for so long, why have you signed to a Danish label?
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
BB: We felt like we had hit a bit of a ceiling with doing things ourselves. Maybe the labels saw that we had been going for fifteen years, but Mighty Music loved Interceptor and were on board straight away. They showed so much passion in signing us.
How has the deal improved Fury’s infrastructure?
BB: We have more time to focus on our music and touring, obviously, and being a Danish label hopefully they can help us with breaking into Germany, Sweden and surrounding countries – places that we know like our style of music. That’s the logical next step for us.
Among the album’s highlights is DTR. With its cajoling male and female vocal parts, it could almost be Fury’s answer to Dead Ringer For Love by Meat Loaf and Cher.
JJ: I think you’re right. We wanted it to be a real conversation between Nyah and myself. It’s a nice, fun, raunchy song. Maybe a bit silly, but it was enjoyable to push the boat out and be a bit cheesy. Hopefully it will put a smile on people’s faces.
Becky, you are also the current bassist with Mercyful Fate.
I will be playing bass on the new Mercyful Fate album. It’s exciting for me personally, but it’s also great for Fury.
And Julian, you’ve been helping out Phil Campbell by depping as the frontman for The Bastard Sons on a Motörhead-themed tour. That must be challenging yet exciting.
It’s a massive honour, but playing a full set of Motörhead songs with Phil Campbell stood next to me is a bit nerve-racking. I mean, comparisons to Lemmy are inevitable. I can only do my best, try not to impersonate him, and hope that people enjoy it.
Realistically speaking, what do Fury hope to achieve in 2026?
BB: To go up a level or two, I guess. We’re already doing more press than ever before, so that’s a good sign.
JJ: What we would love the most is to get a good support slot on a major tour.
Interceptor is available via Bandcamp. Fury have shows lined up throughout 2026.
Dave Ling was a co-founder of Classic Rock magazine. His words have appeared in a variety of music publications, including RAW, Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Prog, Rock Candy, Fireworks and Sounds. Dave’s life was shaped in 1974 through the purchase of a copy of Sweet’s album ‘Sweet Fanny Adams’, along with early gig experiences from Status Quo, Rush, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Yes and Queen. As a lifelong season ticket holder of Crystal Palace FC, he is completely incapable of uttering the word ‘Br***ton’.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.