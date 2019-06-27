Watch Disturbed’s twisted video for new single No More

Disturbed have released a video for their brand new single, No More.

A live version of the song will feature on the band‘s new EP, Live From Alexandra Palace, London, which is released digitally on June 27. The five-track EP was recorded in the British capital in May 2019.

As well as No More, the EP also features A Reason To Fight, Inside The Fire, Ten Thousand Fists and The Game.

The band kick off a US and Canadian tour on Jul 21. Support comes from Pop Evil and In This Moment, depending on the show.

DISTURBED 2019 US TOUR

Jul 20: Rock USA, Oshkosh, WI

Jul 21: Verizon Center, Mankato, MN

Jul 23: Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Canada

Jul 24: Brandt Centre, Regina, Canada

Jul 28:. Rimrock Auto Arena, Billings, MN

Jul 30: Taco Bell Arena, Boise, ID

Jul 31:. Spokane Arena Spokane, WA

Aug 2: KISW’s Pain In The Grass, Auburn, WA

Aug 3: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Aug 6: Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Sturgis, SD

Sep 19: Hertz Arena, Estero, FL

Sep 21: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Sep 22: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Sep 24: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Sep 25: Infinite Energy Arena, Duluth, GA

Sep 27: Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington, WV

Oct 1: Dow Event Center, Saginaw, MI.

Oct 2: Wolstein Center (Cleveland State University), Cleveland, OH

Oct 4: GIANT Center, Hershey, PA

Oct 5: Mohegan Sun Arena (Casey Plaza), Wilkes-Barre, PA

Oct 7: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

Oct 9: U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids, IA

Oct 11: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO