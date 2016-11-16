Watch DevilDriver in Trust No One video

DevilDriver have released a video for their track Trust No One.

It appears on their album of the same name, which was launched in May.

Mainman Dez Fafara recently said of DevilDriver’s seventh title: “Trust No One is one of the most poignant records I’ve ever written lyrically. It’s not like Clouds Over California where people have to ask what the song is about. You read and hear these lyrics, and you’ll get it right away, and that’s what I wanted.

“Whether it’s about trust issues, vengeance, positivity, letting go, or whatever the case may be, these lyrics are as honest as they can be. If these words can help someone open their eyes or heal in any way, I’ve done my job.”

He added: “Aggressive music has gotten me through the hardest times in life, so if DevilDriver can be that band for someone else, I’m all for it.”

Fafara recently hinted at plans to record “something special” at the beginning of next year, saying: “It’s not a new record – well, not a new original record, but something really special.”

DevilDriver Trust No One tracklist

Testimony Of Truth Bad Deeds My Night Sky This Deception Above It All Daybreak Trust No One Feeling Ungodly Retribution For What It’s Worth

Famous Firsts: Devildriver's Dez Fafara on psychobilly and meeting Danzig