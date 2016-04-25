DevilDriver energised by addition of D'Amond and Tiemann

DevilDriver mainman Dez Fafara says the band’s two new members injected much-needed energy into their upcoming seventh album.

They release Trust No One on May 13 via Napalm Records and Fafara says the contributions of drummer Austin D’Amond and guitarist Neal Tiemann were vital.

Fafara tells Distorted Sound: “I think when you have members that come in and want to be part of a project, that want to get on a midnight flight and play four hours later and they’re hungry, you can feel it.

“The only analogy I can give is that I know a hundred bands that tour together that hate each other. You can feel it. You can feel it backstage, you can feel it on the records, you can hear the record, and it may be touted as the best shit, and then I listen to the record, because I know the band, and I’m, like, ‘Huh, they hate each other.’ It’s fucking obvious.

“And I don’t want to be in one of those bands, so when you get new cats and it’s been a very long time since we’ve had new members in this band, you get that new feeling.”

D’Amond and Tiemann replaced John Boecklin and Jeff Kendrick, who left the group last year.

Fafara adds: “I feel that the drums are incredible. The kid really nailed it, and he has a sense of groove that undeniably is what DevilDriver is and what we needed.

“The main addition to the band would be Neal on guitar, and he basically replaced a departing member that had a lot of problems with other members due to lack of contributing to songs.

“The difference is that Neal came in with 12 songs. We let everyone come in with what they have, and the first song that we released, Daybreak, was Neal’s.”

DevilDriver have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.

DevilDriver Trust No One tracklist

Testimony Of Truth Bad Deeds My Night Sky This Deception Above It All Daybreak Trust No One Feeling Ungodly Retribution For What It’s Worth

Apr 27: Las Vegas Vinyl Las Vegas, NV

Apr 29: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Apr 30: Seattle Studio 7, WA

May 01: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

May 03: Grand Junction Mesa Theater, CO

May 05: Kansas City The Riot Room, MO

May 06: Milwaukee Rave / Eagles Club, WI

May 07: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

May 09: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 10: Nashville Exit/In, TN

May 11: Grand Rapids The Stache, MI

May 13: Cleveland Odeon Concert Club, OH

May 14: Broadview AZ Metro Distributors, IL

May 15: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 16: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

May 17: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

May 19: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

May 20: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

May 21: Pomona Glass House, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA

May 23: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

May 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

May 26: New Orleans Republic, LA

May 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar, TX

May 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

May 31: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Jun 01: Jacksonville Hooligans Pub, NC

Jun 02: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jun 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jun 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jun 05: Montreal Theatre Corona, QC

Jun 06: Toronto Opera House, ON

Jun 07: Millvale Mr Small’s Fun House, PA

Jun 08: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Jun 09: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Jun 10: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

Jun 11: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT

Jun 13: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH

Jun 14: St. Louis Fubar, MO

Jun 16: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Jun 17: Window Rock Window Rock Sports Center, AZ

Jun 18: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Jul 28: Tolmin Metal Day sFestival, Slovenia

Jul 29: Saarbrucken Saarmageddon Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Jul 31: Sittard Poppodium Volt, Netherlands

Aug 02: Jene F-Haus, Germany

Aug 03: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary

Aug 04: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany

Aug 05: Porta Westfalica FestivalKult, Germany

Aug 07: Wacken Festival, Germany

Aug 07: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany

Aug 09: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Aug 10: Josefov Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 12: Graz Metal On The Hill, Austria

Aug 13: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Aug 14: Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 16: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Aug 17: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Aug 18: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Aug 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Aug 20: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Aug 21: Rodatichi Zaxidfest, Ukraine