DevilDriver’s Dez Fafara hints at ‘very special’ project

DevilDriver mainman Dez Fafara says he and the band are planning something “very special” for 2017.

They released their seventh studio album Trust No One in May this year. But Fafara says they’ll return to the studio sooner than fans might have expected.

The vocalist tells Loudwire: “We’re gonna continue to tour with Hatebreed and come off the road a day before Halloween. We’re going to take November and December off and go into the studio and do something very special.

“We’re going to record something real special. It’s not a new record, well, not a new original record, but something really special.”

When pressed for further info, Fafara quotes country artist Jamey Johnson’s track Keepin’ Up With The Jonesin’, saying: “Lord I quit the drinking, smoking, and the honky tonk life.”

DevilDriver were on the bill for last month’s Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in San Bernardino. And Fafara is full of praise for the event.

He adds: “We had a killer set, an insane crowd and obviously one of the biggest pits of the day. The thing is, I’ve played Ozzfest more than anybody, except Ozzy – and Jamey Jasta from Hatebreed’s got me beat by one because he went to Japan.

“I have to tell you it’s the best festival ever made and run. When they brought it to the US it was amazing. To come back today, I played in 97, this is unreal and I’m so thankful and very grateful.”

DevilDriver’s tour with Hatebreed continues tonight (October 5) in Milwaukee.

Oct 05: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Oct 06: Green Bay The Sandlot Entertainment Complex, WI

Oct 07: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Oct 08: St Louis Pop’s Nightclub, MO

Oct 09: Des moines Wooly’s, IA

Oct 10: Battle Creek The Music Factory, MI

Oct 11: Buffalo The Town Ballroom, NY

Oct 12: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Oct 13: Peoria Limelight, IL

Oct 15: Toluca De Lerdo Knotfest, Mexico

Oct 17: Knoxville The International, KY

Oct 18: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Oct 19: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Oct 20: Baton Rouge Varsity Theatre, LA

Oct 21: Dallas So What?! Festival, TX

Oct 22: Austin Texas Revolution Fest, TX

Oct 24: St Petersburg State Theater, FL

Oct 25: Jacksonville Mavericks, FL

Oct 26: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Oct 27: Reading Reverb, PA

Oct 28: Poughkeepsie The Chance Theater, NY

