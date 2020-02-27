Def Leppard launch London To Vegas live package across multiple formats

Def Leppard are to release a live film across multiple formats. London To Vegas will be released on April 24.

The package will comprise two parts: Hysteria At The O2 was filmed in London on December 6, 2018, while Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood was filmed six months later in Las Vegas.

The Hysteria At The O2 show was the first time the Hysteria album had been played in full in London, and also featured Wasted, Let’s Get Rocked, When Love And Hate Collide, Photograph and Rock Of Ages. It's completed by the bonus Hysteria: Then And Now mini-documentary.

Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood was recorded during the band's Las Vegas residency, and features 28 songs, including acoustic renditions of Let Me Be The One, We Belong, Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad and Two Steps Behind.

London To Vegas will be released on a plethora of formats, including the following:

London To Vegas Deluxe 2Blu-ray+4CD

London To Vegas Deluxe 2DVD+4CD

Hysteria Live At The O2 DVD/Blu-ray+2CD

Hysteria Live At The O2 crystal clear 2LP vinyl

Acoustic In Vegas picture disc

Digital formats

Both deluxe sets will come packaged in a 10" box, complete with a 40-page hardback book. There are also a number of bundle options, including autographed sets.

London To Vegas is available to pre-order now.