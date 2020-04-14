Watch Def Leppard rock out in new trailer for London To Vegas

Def Leppard recently confirmed the release date for London To Vegas was going to be pushed back until May 29.

It was originally scheduled to be out later this month, with the band softening the blow by sharing a video for Run Riot which was taken from the Hysteria At The O2 section of the live package

The second part of London To Vegas – Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood – was captured during Def Leppard’s successful 2019 Sin City residency.

Now the band have released an extended trailer for the package, featuring a selection of classic tracks along with a snippet of the acoustic section from the Vegas residency.

London To Vegas will be released in a variety of formats, including a deluxe box set which will include a 40-page hardback book. There are also a number of bundle options available direct from Universal, including autographed sets.

The Hysteria At The O2 concert was the first time Def Leppard played their smash hit album in its entirety in London, and the band also dusted off more of their catalogue on the night, performing tracks including Let’s Get Rocked, Photograph, and Rock Of Ages. The package will also feature the mini-documentary Hysteria: Then And Now.

Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood, meanwhile, features a total of 28 songs, including acoustic versions of Let Me Be The One, We Belong, Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad and Two Steps Behind.

Last month, Def Leppard released The Early Years 78-81 box set to coincide with the 40th anniversary of their debut album On Through The Night.