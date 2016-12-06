Deep Purple tease new album InFinite

Deep Purple have released a short clip teasing material from their upcoming 20th album InFinite.

Last week, the band confirmed that the follow-up to 2013’s Now What?! would arrive next year, but stopped short of naming a date.

Now they’ve released a small taste of what fans can expect when the album lands in 2017.

Bassist Roger Glover recently said: “A lot of you have been waiting for this new album of ours. Well, it’s nearly there. We recorded it in Nashville in February and we’ve been working on it and the mixes were finally done a couple of months ago.

“It’ll be out sometime next year – early spring. I’m in Hamburg and it’s the first playback to some of the distributors and the record label chiefs and it’s very exciting.”

Deep Purple will head out on The Long Goodbye Tour in November next year. The tour title increases speculation that Deep Purple are planning to end their career, which began in 1968 and includes a catalogue of 20 albums, including inFinite.

Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 18: Manchester Arena

Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 22: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Nov 23: London O2

